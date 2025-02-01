NaLyssa Smith drops 2-word reaction after getting traded by Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever officially parted ways with forward NaLyssa Smith on Friday as part of a blockbuster three-team trade. The deal saw Smith and the 2025 No. 8 pick sent to the Dallas Wings, while Indiana acquired star guard Sophie Cunningham and the 2025 No. 19 pick in return.

Following the trade, Smith wasted no time expressing her feelings about the move. The former Baylor forward swiftly updated her Instagram bio, removing Fever and adding Dallas Wings. She also reacted to the trade with a brief two-word response.

"New beginning," Smith wrote.

(Credit: NaLyssa Smith/Instagram)

NaLyssa Smith also had a brief exchange with her new teammate, Arike Ogunbowale, on X (formerly Twitter). Ogunbowale noticed Smith’s Instagram update and quickly acknowledged it, while also extending a welcome to her new Wings teammate.

Trending

"instagram bio changed so fast I love it. welcome! @NaLyssaSmith," Ogunbowale tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The former Fever forward responded to Ogunbowale’s message with a straightforward three-word reply.

"FUGGIT LETS DOITTTTTT," Smith replied.

Expand Tweet

Regarding Smith, speculation about a potential trade began after her playing time decreased during the Fever's playoff run last season. As anticipated, the Fever front office ultimately decided to move Smith, aiming to strengthen their roster ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

NaLyssa Smith's tenure with the Indiana Fever

NaLyssa Smith was selected as the second overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. Over three seasons with the Indiana Fever, the talented forward showed steady improvement, refining her game each year.

Her best season with the Fever came in 2023, when she averaged 15.5 points and 9.2 rebounds, while shooting 47.7% from the field.

However, Smith’s numbers dipped last season, marking her lowest-scoring year. She played in all 40 regular-season games, averaging 10.6 points per game. Despite the decline in individual stats, her contributions were crucial in helping Indiana break its eight-year playoff drought and return to the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback