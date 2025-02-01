"She actually has Caitlin Clark’s back": Fans react as Fever land $100,000 star and trade NaLyssa Smith in blockbuster deal

The WNBA witnessed another blockbuster three-team trade on Friday, involving the Indiana Fever, Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings, with each team making significant roster moves. The deal saw Caitlin Clark's Fever acquire Sophie Cunningham, who is on a $100,000 contract, and the 2025 No. 19 pick, while the franchise parted ways with NaLyssa Smith in a major shake-up.

Here's the full three-team trade deal:

Phoenix Mercury received: Satou Sabally, Kalani Brown, Sevgi Uzun.

Dallas Wings received: Ty Harris, NaLyssa Smith, 2025 No. 8 pick and rights to Mikiah Herbert Harrigan.

Indiana Fever received: Sophie Cunningham, 2025 No. 19 pick.

Caitlin Clark and Fever fans erupted with excitement as soon as the trade details were revealed and flooded social media with unfiltered reactions to express their thoughts.

"Giving up the 8th pick is a lot, but I love Sophie Cunningham. She actually has Caitlin Clark’s back!" a fan commented.

"The Fever are ready to compete! Building for a real run!" another fan wrote.

"Sophie is only on a one-year contract. It basically opened up $100,000 for the Fever to use next year in free agency," a fan said.

"Anyone doubting the impact this will trade will have simply does not know what 22s real super power is-making everyone around her infinitely better. She made her teammates at Iowa look like McDonald’s All Americans," another posted.

"Losing the 8th is a bit steep...but FA is also going to be pretty wild in a year as well so it's not that bad. Probably had to pay up a bit to move Smith if we are being honest. I like the Sophie add though another shooter to compliment the Assist Queen. Which is what we need," a fan wrote.

"We needed shooters for Caitlin to pass to. This is a great move," another fan wrote.

Sophie Cunningham's wish to play with Caitlin Clark comes true

Sophie Cunningham had high praise for Caitlin Clark last year. During an appearance on the Travis Hearn Podcast, Cunningham made her feelings about the Fever superstar abundantly clear, referring to Clark as a "gem" and emphasizing that she has no animosity toward the young point guard.

"No, dude," Cunningham said when asked about if she hates Clark. "Absolutely not. I think that she's a gem. I didn't know her, but All-Star Weekend we kind of bantered back and forth a little bit. And she's lovely."

Additionally, Cunningham praised Clark's ability to thrive under the constant spotlight, commending her for handling the pressure with poise. She also expressed her desire to team up with Clark at some point in her career.

"She has a lot of pressure on her shoulders and I think a lot of people always have a lot to say with people they don't even know or shoes they've never been in," Cunningham continued.

"And for me, I think she's handling the pressure very well. I think she's doing a lot of great things for women's basketball, and I'm a fan. Like I would love to play with her one day, for real."

Cunningham has spent her entire six-year WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury. In the previous season, the star guard played in all 40 regular season games, averaging 8.4 points per game.

