Connor McCaffery’s brother Patrick reacts as Luka Garza shares snaps from year 4 with Minnesota Timberwolves after conference finals loss

Luka Garza and the Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated from the NBA playoffs after losing 4-1 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals. A few days after the Timberwolves' postseason exit, Garza uploaded a few pictures from the 2024-25 season on Instagram.
"Year 4. What a wild ride. Another incredible chapter of the journey🙏🏼 More lessons, more memories, and now it’s time for more work," Garza wrote on Monday.
When Connor McCaffery's brother, Patrick, saw Garza's post, he reacted with a crossed fingers emoji.
Garza played for Iowa from 2017 to 2021. He won the Big Ten Player of the Year award twice and his No. 55 jersey was retired by the Hawkeyes. Garza was teammates with Connor for four years and Patrick for two years before going pro.
Connor went on to play six seasons at Iowa. He has been working as an assistant coach at Butler since September 2024.
Meanwhile, Patrick played last season for the Bulldogs, using up his final year of eligibility. He joined the program in 2024 after spending five years with the Hawkeyes.
In his sole season with Butler, Patrick averaged career-highs of 11.2 points, 1.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
How did Luka Garza fare with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024-25 NBA season?
Luka Garza averaged 3.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game for the Timberwolves in the 2024-25 NBA regular season. He had 13 points and three rebounds in five playoff games.
Garza began his NBA career with the Detroit Pistons when they took him at No. 52 pick in 2021. He played one season in Detroit before signing with the Timberwolves in August 2022.
Garza has spent the past three seasons with Minnesota, and still has one year remaining on his contract.
