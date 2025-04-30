Connor McCaffery’s brother Patrick sends positive message for Butler forward Jahmyl Telfort’s special day

On Wednesday, Patrick McCaffery gave a birthday shoutout to Butler forward Jahmyl Telfort, as he celebrated turning 24. McCaffery marked the occasion by posting on his Instagram Story, showing love for his friend on his big day.

Ad

“Happy birthday to my brother @smoothxjah! You know what it is, twin,” Patrick wrote in the inscribed caption of the post.

Connor McCaffery’s brother Patrick sends a positive message for Butler forward Jahmyl Telfort’s special day. Credit: IG/@patrickmccaffery22

McCaffery and Telfort were teammates at Butler in the 2024-25 season, though they failed to lead the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament. Butler also lost to St. John’s in their second game of the Big Ten Tournament, ending the season with a 15-20 record and 6-14 in their conference.

Ad

Trending

Like his brother Connor McCaffery, Patrick played for Iowa, where he was for five seasons, before switching to Butler for his final season of eligibility. He averaged 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, Telfort also joined the Bulldogs after three seasons at Northeastern, though he made the move one year earlier than Patrick. He averaged 16 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists in his final season at Butler.

Both players have their sights set on going pro, and to boost their chances, they recently took part in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. The event, which has been held annually since 1953, serves as a showcase before the NBA draft combine, giving NBA and international scouts a chance to evaluate top college seniors.

Ad

However, Patrick suffered a concussion during the tournament and had to withdraw early, while Telfort participated despite playing the majority of the season with an ankle injury.

The Portsmouth Invitational has a rich history of producing NBA talent, with Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler taking this route, among other past participants such as Hall of Famers Dave Cowens, Rick Barry, Earl Monroe, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Tim Hardaway.

Patrick McCaffery talks about treatment from his brother Connor

Connor McCaffery became an assistant coach at Butler before Patrick joined the program, and despite being brothers, the work relationship remains professional.

Ad

“He’s been my big brother my whole life. He would boss me around, tell me what to do, and yell at me," Patrick said in an interview posted by Hawkeye Headquarters back in December 2024.

Connor played six seasons for Iowa before running out of eligibility in 2023, and it was during this period that he met his girlfriend Caitlin Clark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here