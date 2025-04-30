Connor McCaffery’s brother Patrick sends positive message for Butler forward Jahmyl Telfort’s special day

On Wednesday, Patrick McCaffery gave a birthday shoutout to Butler forward Jahmyl Telfort, as he celebrated turning 24. McCaffery marked the occasion by posting on his Instagram Story, showing love for his friend on his big day.
“Happy birthday to my brother @smoothxjah! You know what it is, twin,” Patrick wrote in the inscribed caption of the post.
McCaffery and Telfort were teammates at Butler in the 2024-25 season, though they failed to lead the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament. Butler also lost to St. John’s in their second game of the Big Ten Tournament, ending the season with a 15-20 record and 6-14 in their conference.
Like his brother Connor McCaffery, Patrick played for Iowa, where he was for five seasons, before switching to Butler for his final season of eligibility. He averaged 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.
Meanwhile, Telfort also joined the Bulldogs after three seasons at Northeastern, though he made the move one year earlier than Patrick. He averaged 16 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists in his final season at Butler.
Both players have their sights set on going pro, and to boost their chances, they recently took part in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. The event, which has been held annually since 1953, serves as a showcase before the NBA draft combine, giving NBA and international scouts a chance to evaluate top college seniors.
However, Patrick suffered a concussion during the tournament and had to withdraw early, while Telfort participated despite playing the majority of the season with an ankle injury.
The Portsmouth Invitational has a rich history of producing NBA talent, with Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler taking this route, among other past participants such as Hall of Famers Dave Cowens, Rick Barry, Earl Monroe, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Tim Hardaway.
Patrick McCaffery talks about treatment from his brother Connor
Connor McCaffery became an assistant coach at Butler before Patrick joined the program, and despite being brothers, the work relationship remains professional.
“He’s been my big brother my whole life. He would boss me around, tell me what to do, and yell at me," Patrick said in an interview posted by Hawkeye Headquarters back in December 2024.
Connor played six seasons for Iowa before running out of eligibility in 2023, and it was during this period that he met his girlfriend Caitlin Clark.
