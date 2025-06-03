“Cooking”: College hoops fans hyped as Hansel Enmanuel impresses with his agility and skills

Social media sensation Hansel Enmanuel once again displayed his basketball skills and agility on the floor. The Austin Peay guard crossed up defenders and finished around the basket consistently in the latest mixtape posted by high school basketball creator, TBM.

Enmanuel is currently preparing for his junior college basketball season. He played his freshman year for Northwestern State and transferred to the Governors the next offseason.

Fans rushed to the comment section to react to the guard's moves.

"I got my money on you fam," a fan wrote.

"Cooking 🔥," a user added.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥nothing more to say," another fan commented.

More fans reacted to Hansel Enmanuel's mixtape.

"We believe in you bro, go harder than ever," a user wrote.

"The greatest 🔥," a fan added.

"Gr8 Work 😤," another user commented.

Fans react to Enmanuel's mixtape | via @tbmixtapes/ig

Hansel Enmanuel plans on making it to the NBA

Hansel Enmanuel's DI career had a rocky start, as he was absent from summer workouts due to endorsement obligations. He played only 20 contests, averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds on 53.8% efficiency. The guard then followed his coach, Corey Gipson, to Austin Peay.

His time with the Governors has yielded the best years yet. While Emmanuel has yet to solidify a starting role, he has seen plenty of court time. He has averaged 14.8 minutes of action to garner 2.1 points and 2.6 rebounds on around 65% shooting across the last two years.

The guard is determined to not only make a mark in college in his senior year, but he also aims to play in the NBA.

"We're going to make it to the NBA," he said (via AP). "That’s the big goal. Nobody is going to stop me. Only God."

"I think that’s my perfect … destiny God gave to me. To be that person so I can inspire some people and motivate a lot of people."

Despite a massive social media following, Hansel Enmanuel came to the college circuit as a three-star recruit in the 2022 class. He lost most of his left arm as a six-year-old when a concrete wall collapsed on him.

However, the guard pursued his love for basketball regardless of the setback and quickly made a name for himself in the high school and college space.

