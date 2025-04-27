"Cool so we're going to the natty": College hoops fans get hyped as BYU guard Richie Saunders makes big announcement

Richie Saunders will play for the BYU Cougars in the 2025-26 NCAA season. Recruits News broke the news of Saunders' decision on its Instagram page on Saturday, drawing reactions from BYU fans, who were happy to see the junior guard return for his fourth season with the Cougars.

Richie Saunders posted career-best numbers in the 2024-25 season, averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals through 35 games for the Cougars. Saunders, who was named part of the Big 12 First Team, contemplated declaring for this year's NBA Draft but decided to return to BYU for his senior season.

BYU fans couldn't hide their delight with Saunders' choice.

College hoops fans reacted to Richie Saunders returning to BYU for the 2025-26 NCAA season. Source: Instagram/@recruitsnews

"Cool so we're going to the natty," one fan commented.

"BYU gonna be crazy next year," one fan chimed in.

"BYU will be a huge issue for all teams next season," one fan pointed out.

"Let's go Richie! Been waiting for this announcement all day! Thank you heir Richie! The tot king!" one fan wrote.

"It made my day to know my favorite player is coming back! Richie is such an inspirational player!" one fan replied.

"Yay! So glad he's returning! Go BYU!" one fan shared.

Saunders' return further bolsters BYU's lineup heading into the 2025-26 season. The Cougars have already signed top high school prospect AJ Dybantsa and recently secured the commitment of Baylor transfer Rob Wright.

How Richie Saunders fared for BYU in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

The BYU Cougars advanced to the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the Big 12 Tournament with a 24-9 overall record. They entered the Big Dance as the No. 6 seed in the East regional bracket.

BYU forward Richie Saunders (#15) drinks the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (#11) during the second half of their East Regional semifinal showdown in the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Prudential Center. Photo: Imagn

Richie Saunders starred for the Cougars in their NCAA Tournament opener, recording 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in BYU's 80-71 win over VCU in the first round. He shot 6-for-12 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.

Saunders continued his stellar play in the second round against No. 3 seed Wisconsin, scoring a team-high 25 points in BYU's 91-89 win. The Cougars' dream run ended in the Sweet 16, however, losing 113-88 to No. 2 seed Alabama. Saunders led BYU's offense in that contest, scoring 25 points on 10-for-14 shooting.

