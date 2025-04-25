AJ Dybantsa and Eli Ellis extend their prayers after reports of Alijah Arenas' worrisome accident

The basketball community was shaken on Thursday following reports of a car accident involving former NBA star Gilbert Arenas's son, Alijah Arenas. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the 18-year-old was hospitalized and placed in an induced coma following the early morning crash.

Charania added more details in the caption of the Instagram post, writing:

"Alijah Arenas, 18, is the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas. According to a Los Angeles Fire Department public information officer, officials responded to a call at 4:55 a.m. after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree/fire hydrant with fire involved. Sources told ESPN that initial tests showed he did not suffer broken bones."

As news of the incident spread, fellow high school basketball prospects AJ Dybantsa and Eli Ellis were among those who extended their heartfelt prayers and well wishes. No. 1 ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa, via his Instagram story, reshared the news to his Instagram story, captioning it with a prayer emoji.

“🙏🏾🙏🏾🤞🏾,” he wrote.

AJ Dybantsa extends his prayers (Image via Instagram @aj.dybantsa)

Four-star South Carolina signee Eli Ellis shared a photo of Arenas on his Instagram story and wrote:

Everybody pray for Alijah through this tragedy 🙏♥️."

Eli Ellis extended his prayers (Image via Instagram @eliellis)

Alijah Arenas played in the McDonald's All-American Game alongside AJ Dybantsa and other top-ranked prospects on the West team. Alijah contributed 11 points to Team West's 105-92 victory over Team East.

Alijah, currently ranked No. 13 in the 2025 class, just concluded his senior year at Chatsworth High School. He ended the season with an average of 29.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, helping Chatsworth to a 26-9 record.

Alijah Arenas's sister, Hamiley, extends her gratitude after the outpouring of love

Following the shocking news of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah's car crash, many individuals in the basketball communities have lent their prayers, well wishes, and support. His sister, Hamiley Arenas, took to her Instagram story to thank everyone for the overwhelming love, writing:

"Thank you guys so much for the prayers. It means so much to us. I'll get back to everyone as soon as i can!! ♥️"

Alijah Arenas's Sister, Hamiley Arenas. (Image via Instagram @hamileyarenas0)

Hamiley Arenas just concluded her freshman year at Notre Dame, where she averaged 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game

