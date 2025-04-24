Gilbert Arenas' crucial update on son Alijah Arenas' recovery after brutal accident revealed by YouTuber DJ Vlad

YouTuber DJ Vlad gave an update on the health of Alijah Arenas, the son of Gilbert Arenas. The content creator posted an update on X (formerly Twitter), regarding the accident that the younger Arenas suffered.

Ad

"For everyone hitting me about Gilbert Arenas' son being in a serious accident, Gilbert just hit me back and said his son is doing good and should be fine," DJ Vlad posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Thursday morning, Alijah was involved in a car accident. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Los Angeles Fire Department received a call at around four in the morning about a car accident. It was a Tesla Cybertruck, which hit a tree/fire hydrant and it involved fire.

Authorities revealed that Alijah Arenas was rushed into the hospital and put into an induced coma.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More