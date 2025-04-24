  • home icon
Gilbert Arenas' crucial update on son Alijah Arenas' recovery after brutal accident revealed by YouTuber DJ Vlad

By Reign Amurao
Modified Apr 24, 2025 22:48 GMT
Gilbert Arenas gave an update about his son, Alijah (Image Source: Imagn)
Gilbert Arenas gave an update about his son, Alijah (Credits: IMAGN)

YouTuber DJ Vlad gave an update on the health of Alijah Arenas, the son of Gilbert Arenas. The content creator posted an update on X (formerly Twitter), regarding the accident that the younger Arenas suffered.

"For everyone hitting me about Gilbert Arenas' son being in a serious accident, Gilbert just hit me back and said his son is doing good and should be fine," DJ Vlad posted.
On Thursday morning, Alijah was involved in a car accident. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Los Angeles Fire Department received a call at around four in the morning about a car accident. It was a Tesla Cybertruck, which hit a tree/fire hydrant and it involved fire.

Authorities revealed that Alijah Arenas was rushed into the hospital and put into an induced coma.

Edited by William Paul
