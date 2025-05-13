Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Jeremiah Fears, Johni Broome and more share their favorite memory from this past season

Social media got a glimpse of Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Jeremiah Fears and Johni Broome in a more relaxed setting as the quartet shared their favorite moments from last season. In a YouTube video posted Tuesday, they joined other college players to discuss standout memories from the 2024-25 season.

When asked about his favorite memory, Flagg spoke about his dunk in Duke’s matchup against Pittsburgh on Jan. 7 when he went coast-to-coast after he stole an entry pass. Flagg ended the 76-47 victory with a game-high 19 points.

In another round, Bailey responded with his favorite moment as he highlighted fellow Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper’s game-winning shot against Seton Hall on Dec. 14. Harper won the tie for Rutgers with a deep 3-pointer just before the time expired. Harper ended with a game-high 24 points.

Fears was then asked about his favorite memory before he spoke about being grateful for the opportunity to play against other top athletes.

“I really like being able to just enjoy the moment,” Fears said. “Playing college basketball is great and being able to play against a lot of great talent.”

When Broome was asked about his favorite memory, he spoke about the feeling of winning the Elite Eight matchup with Auburn against Michigan on March 29.

“I think it was winning the Elite 8,” Broome said. “And celebrating going to the Final Four and having the confetti, cutting nets with teammates in Atlanta with the crowd.”

Some other players that were interviewed were Texas’ Tre Johnson, Arizona’s Carter Bryant, Maryland’s Derik Queen and Michigan State’s Jase Richardson. Throughout last season, Cooper Flagg averaged 19.2 points, Ace Bailey with 17.6, Jeremiah Fears had 17.1 and Broome with 18.6.

Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Jeremiah Fears and Johni Broome projected to be 2025 NBA Draft first-round picks

Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Jeremiah Fears and Johni Broome have been touted to be some of the best college players expected to be selected in the 2025 NBA draft. Scouts and fans are closely watching as the draft order will shift based on NBA teams’ fortunes.

Flagg is expected to remain the favorite for the No. 1 pick. His all-around play makes him a top-tier prospect. Right behind him is Dylan Harper from Rutgers, who’s impressed scouts with his ability to create plays and consistently perform under pressure.

NBA: Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper at the Draft Combine - Source: Image via Imagn

Harper's teammate, Bailey, is expected to be another top-3 contender. His shooting range and athleticism make him a valuable offensive weapon after he averaged 34.6% from beyond the arc and 7.2 rebounds. Oklahoma’s Fears is expected to be part of the options after he finished the season with 43.4% from shooting, 4.1 assists per game.

Texas’ Tre Johnson has shown flashes of brilliance, averaging 19.9 points with a 42.7 field goal percentage. Auburn's Johni Broome, with his experience and two-way play style, could appeal to contending teams.

