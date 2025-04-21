Cooper Flagg declares for NBA Draft with heartfelt message to Duke fans

Duke star Cooper Flagg announced his decision to declare for the 2025 NBA draft via Instagram on Monday. In a video, Flagg thanked the Blue Devils for their support during his sole collegiate season.

"Duke fans, my teammates, the brotherhood and everybody that was along for this journey, it was an incredible year," Flagg said in his IG video. "It was the best year of my life. I have so much gratitude, I feel so blessed for all the opportunities that I was given.

Duke has always been a dream for me. But I'm excited to announce that I'm entering my name into the 2025 NBA draft. Today is just the beginning, but I have the brotherhood with me for life."

Flagg, who committed to Duke as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2024, is now projected to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft. During his only season with the Blue Devils, he established himself as one of the best and most exciting players on the college basketball circuit.

Flagg also broke many Duke records as a freshman, but, as things stand, he won't return to the program next season. He was also the fourth freshman in history to win the Wooden Award, after Kevin Durant (2006), Anthony Davis (2011) and Zion Williamson (2018).

Cooper Flagg led Duke to the Final Four in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg- Source: Getty

Cooper Flagg led Duke to the Final Four of this year's NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Blue Devils were tipped as the favorite to go on and win the championship after beating Alabama, Arizona, Baylor and Mount Saint Mary's in March Madness. However, they lost to Houston in the national semifinals.

Flagg averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game during his time at Duke. He won the Naismith National Player of the Year, was named the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year and was also a consensus All-American.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Flagg will go as the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

