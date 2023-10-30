Cooper Flagg Duke visit becomes official as 5-star recruit commits to the program in 2024: Reports

Cooper Flagg, the top-ranked high school recruit, has officially committed to Duke on Monday.

Flagg is a five-star recruit who chose the Duke Blue Devils over the UConn Huskies. He is widely projected to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft and announced his commitment on the cover of Slam.

Flagg reclassified from the 2025 class to 2024 back in August, which started months of intense recruiting. However, he says after he went to Duke's campus, he knew he had to play for the Blue Devils.

“I think after I got on campus at Duke, I really started to feel it, to be honest," Flagg said. "That’s something the coaches definitely stressed to me, that once you get to campus, it’s something you have to feel. And [I knew then] I wanted to go to Duke and that’s where I wanted to play college basketball.

"What went into the decision, I mean, I was just looking for a coaching staff I was really comfortable with, but [also] a coach and staff that was really going to hold me accountable. Being on the visit, I got to see them in practice, and see how they were holding their guys accountable, and really pushing them to be better.

"For me, ever since I was a little kid, I always had dreams of playing Division I basketball at the highest level. Especially with a place like Duke, once we got to campus, we felt it."

Flagg is a 6-foot-8 forward and cemented himself as the top recruit at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in July. There, Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 6.8 blocks. In high school, Flagg averaged 26.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 5.2 blocks.

Cooper Flagg says he's excited to join 'The Brotherhood'

After Cooper Flagg announced his commitment to the Duke Blue Devils, he told Slam he's honored to be able to play for them and continue their winning culture.

“I’m honored that I have the opportunity to join The Brotherhood, and hopefully I’ll be one of the players that recruits are looking at some day and someone they can see themselves being. Especially from all the love I saw this last weekend when I was there, it made me really excited, all the [Cameron] Crazies and the fans.

"I think it’s going to be a really exciting year and [fans] should just get ready because I know that I’m all about winning, so I’m trying to keep that winning culture that Duke has.”

Duke is one of the top basketball schools in the country and will likely have the top recruiting class in the country. Along with Flagg, the Blue Devils have landed five-star wing Isaiah Evans and Top-50 guards Kon Knueppel and Darren Harris.

Duke, meanwhile, hasn't won a National Championship since 2015, but Flagg will look to change that.

