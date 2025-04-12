Cooper Flagg gets candid on mom Kelly Flagg "keeping it real" when pointing out mistakes in his game

Seeing Cooper Flagg’s parents watch his games quickly became a regular sight for college basketball fans. The Duke forward shared how his mom, Kelly Flagg, keeps him grounded and analyzes his mistakes after every game.

Flagg was the star of the 2024-25 college basketball season, but at home, he is reminded that he is still a son.

On Saturday, Cooper had an exclusive interview on ESPN’s "SportsCenter," where he shared details of his relationship with his mom.

"Having both of my parents there, and my grandparents were at most games as well,” Cooper said. "Just having that support system, knowing that your parents are there. They have been there since day one. Just knowing that they are there for you to give you that support is big for me.

Flagg was asked about the one thing his mom told him during the season that stands out.

“Anytime I ever missed a free throw, she was always yelling at me," Flagg said. "Sometimes I hear in the game, sometimes I hear her after the game. She always yells at me about my free throws, my defense.

“After every game she always gives me a rundown of things I could have done better, so that’s kind of what I have my mom for. She is always keeping it real with me.”

Flagg, who was born and raised in Newport, Maine, had one of the best freshman seasons in college basketball history. He became only the fourth player to win the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year in the same campaign, joining Zion Williamson, Marvin Bagley III and Jahlil Okafor.

He also won the AP, Naismith and John Wooden National Player of the Year awards.

Cooper Flagg yet to make decision regarding future

After averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his freshman year, Coper Flagg is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft in June.

However, speaking on ESPN’s "SportsCenter" on Saturday, the forward revealed that he is still undecided about his next move.

"I think kind of what you said, just evaluating, you know, reflecting," Flagg said. " I think now it's time for me to reflect. You know, take a couple days; take a week; take a month. Whatever it is for me. Talk to my parents, talk to the coaches and just really decide what's best for me."

Despite still not declaring for the NBA draft, there are already projections about his landing spots, with the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz all possible destinations.

However, he could remain in college with a solid NIL portfolio and have another go at the national title next season.

