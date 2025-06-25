  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Cooper Flagg is going to "try hard" to follow LeBron James' advice as he gears up for NBA draft night

Cooper Flagg is going to "try hard" to follow LeBron James' advice as he gears up for NBA draft night

By Victor Isikhueme
Published Jun 25, 2025 18:51 GMT
Cooper Flagg is going to &quot;try hard&quot; to follow LeBron James
Cooper Flagg is going to "try hard" to follow LeBron James' advice as he gears up for NBA Draft night - Image source: Images via Getty

On Wednesday, Cooper Flagg said he would "try hard" to follow LeBron James' advice as he prepares for NBA draft night. In a clip on Instagram, the Duke star appeared on "Good Morning America" just hours before the draft as host Robin asked Flagg about a moment with James from a few years ago.

Ad
“It was just a little bit of advice about being present and staying in the moment,” Flagg said. “It was cool to have that moment. I’m going to try hard to soak it all in and really enjoy the moment but it’s just going to be emotions running out.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Flagg, dressed in jeans, sneakers, and a beige jacket, discussed the road that led him to this point. At the age of 18, Flagg emerged as one of basketball's most talked-about prospects, receiving parallels to some of the game's best players due to his skill set.

The Duke forward dominated in his lone season of college basketball, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. After dominating college basketball, earning National Player of the Year honors and leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four, the 18-year-old Duke sensation is projected to be picked by the Dallas Mavericks.

Ad

Cooper Flagg reveals the NBA matchup he’s most excited for

Cooper Flagg has set his sights on a particular opponent in the NBA. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Malika Andrews asked who he was most excited to compete against. Flagg named fellow Duke teammate Khaman Maluach.

“As far as someone I’m excited to play, my brother from Duke, Khaman Maluach,” Flagg said. “It’ll be surreal. He’s a great kid, I love him to death, so getting to play against him will be really cool.”
Ad

Maluach, a projected lottery pick and one of three Duke players expected to go in the first round, will certainly be a formidable opponent. At 7 feet tall and a 7-foot-6 wingspan, Maluach is rated as a dominant shot blocker and defensive force in the paint.

Flagg also reflected on the experience of scrimmaging against Team USA ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. As a high school player, Flagg was selected to the USA Men’s Junior National Select Team, going head-to-head with NBA legends.

Ad
“That was one of the only times I’ve walked into a gym and felt shellshocked,” Flagg said. “It was Hall of Fame guy after Hall of Fame guy. I remember the first possession I checked in, I was guarding LeBron, that was surreal.”
youtube-cover

Despite the nerves, the experience boosted Flagg’s confidence as he expressed belief in his ability to perform regardless of the opponent.

About the author
Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.

Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.

His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.

When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications