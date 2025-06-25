Cooper Flagg is going to "try hard" to follow LeBron James' advice as he gears up for NBA draft night

On Wednesday, Cooper Flagg said he would "try hard" to follow LeBron James' advice as he prepares for NBA draft night. In a clip on Instagram, the Duke star appeared on "Good Morning America" just hours before the draft as host Robin asked Flagg about a moment with James from a few years ago.

“It was just a little bit of advice about being present and staying in the moment,” Flagg said. “It was cool to have that moment. I’m going to try hard to soak it all in and really enjoy the moment but it’s just going to be emotions running out.”

Flagg, dressed in jeans, sneakers, and a beige jacket, discussed the road that led him to this point. At the age of 18, Flagg emerged as one of basketball's most talked-about prospects, receiving parallels to some of the game's best players due to his skill set.

The Duke forward dominated in his lone season of college basketball, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. After dominating college basketball, earning National Player of the Year honors and leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four, the 18-year-old Duke sensation is projected to be picked by the Dallas Mavericks.

Cooper Flagg reveals the NBA matchup he’s most excited for

Cooper Flagg has set his sights on a particular opponent in the NBA. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Malika Andrews asked who he was most excited to compete against. Flagg named fellow Duke teammate Khaman Maluach.

“As far as someone I’m excited to play, my brother from Duke, Khaman Maluach,” Flagg said. “It’ll be surreal. He’s a great kid, I love him to death, so getting to play against him will be really cool.”

Maluach, a projected lottery pick and one of three Duke players expected to go in the first round, will certainly be a formidable opponent. At 7 feet tall and a 7-foot-6 wingspan, Maluach is rated as a dominant shot blocker and defensive force in the paint.

Flagg also reflected on the experience of scrimmaging against Team USA ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. As a high school player, Flagg was selected to the USA Men’s Junior National Select Team, going head-to-head with NBA legends.

“That was one of the only times I’ve walked into a gym and felt shellshocked,” Flagg said. “It was Hall of Fame guy after Hall of Fame guy. I remember the first possession I checked in, I was guarding LeBron, that was surreal.”

Despite the nerves, the experience boosted Flagg’s confidence as he expressed belief in his ability to perform regardless of the opponent.

