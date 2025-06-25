  • home icon
Little known NBA department helped Khaman Maluach to be draft eligible after USA revoked visas from his nation

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jun 25, 2025 11:44 GMT
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Khaman Maluach talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Khaman Maluach talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The NBA's overseas program has scouted many players over the years, with Josh Giddey and Benedict Mathurin being some notable names. This year's NBA draft will see another prospect join the fold, as Khaman Maluach prepares for selection on Wednesday. Although part of the BWB initiative led by NBA Africa, Maluach’s journey stands out from the rest.

Despite making it to the U.S. to follow his NBA dream, Maluach's future seemed in jeopardy as the State Department revoked visas from his nation in April. This cast a doubt over his involvement professionally, but the NBA's international basketball operations have helped the South Sudanese stay eligible for the draft.

The little-known NBA department helped Maluach's stay in the country by applying for various visas. Entering the country with a three-month F-1 visa (for international student-athletes), the South Sudanese continued to stay in the country legally due to his I-20. After the NCAA season, the department applied for a B-1/B-2 (business-tourist) visa, which allowed him to take part in the NBA combine.

Should he be drafted, the team will quickly apply for a P-1 visa, which is the standard permit for professional athletes. The head of international basketball operations, Troy Justice, offered his views on the department in an interview with NBC News.

"People always ask me: ‘What do you do at the NBA? What do international basketball operations do? We make dreams come true," he said.

Joining the NBA Academy in Africa at 14, Maluach was named the MVP of the NBA's Basketball Without Borders camp in 2023. This earned him a move to Duke for the 2024-25 season, where he impressed by leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four.

Khaman Maluach opens up on being recruited by Duke and playing alongside a talented team: "Best years in my life."

Duke center Khaman Maluach is one of the best-rated players in his position for the 2025 NBA Draft. The South Sudanese didn't have the easiest of paths, but made the most of his opportunity with the Blue Devils during the season.

Speaking to the media before the game, he opened up on his recruitment to Duke and playing alongside a talented team, which included Cooper Flagg.

"Duke came to Senegal, I was just shooting free throws, and I saw somebody wearing Duke, and I was like 'wow, I'm getting recruited by Duke,'" he said via Whistle Sports. "We had a very talented freshman squad we all pushed each other to get better... my year at Duke is one of the best years in my life," he continued.

Maluach is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, with many expecting him to go as high as the fourth pick.

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

