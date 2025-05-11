Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Duke teammates send heartwarming messages to moms on Mother’s Day

Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and the Duke Blue Devils had a strong season that ended in disappointment. Although they were one of the top contenders in March Madness, they were eliminated from the tournament in the Final Four by the Houston Cougars.
While it was a disappointing end to the season for the Blue Devils, many of their top players showed they are among the best players in college basketball. Those players understand that they never would have been able to get to where they are without their parents. Mother's Day is on Sunday, and many members of the Duke Blue Devils wanted to send a special message to their mothers.
CBS Sports got Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and other Duke players to make videos thanking their moms for what they do and wishing them a happy Mother's Day. CBS Sports then compiled the videos and posted a video montage on their Instagram account on Sunday morning.
"Happy Mother's Day!"
Each member of the Duke Blue Devils wished their mother a Happy Mother's Day. The moms were then filmed reacting to their son's messages. Kon Knueppel had a heartfelt message for his mom.
"My mom is the best, she's super supportive. She's a hooper. She supports us in whatever we do, school, sports, hoops. She's always got help and advice for us when we want to hear it and when we don't want to hear it. I love my mom and I know that she loves us and yeah, she's the best."
Cooper Flagg also had a heartfelt message for his mom, telling her how much he loves her.
"I love you so much. I wouldn't be here without you. I just wanted you to know that you're so a big part of my life, so I love you."
Cooper Flagg and more Duke players prepare for the 2025 NBA draft
Although Cooper Flagg and many of his former Duke teammates were given the opportunity to express their love for their moms, it is a busy time of year for them. Flagg and many of his Duke teammates are preparing for the 2025 NBA draft on June 25.
Monday will be a big day for Flagg and many of his teammates as the draft lottery will be held, determining the final draft order of the teams in the lottery. Three Duke players are projected to go in the top 10: Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach.
