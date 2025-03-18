Cooper Flagg next: College hoops fans make wild March Madness predictions after 68-team bracket release

The madness of March is in full swing and college basketball fans are already making bold predictions about who will dominate the tournament. Amid the excitement, one name keeps coming up — Cooper Flagg. The Duke Blue Devils’ star freshman, widely projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, suffered an unfortunate ankle injury during the ACC tournament.

Cooper Flagg's Fans Rally Behind Star Freshman

With Selection Sunday placing Duke as the No. 1 seed, the biggest question looming over fans and analysts alike is whether Flagg will be ready to play in the first round.

As soon as the 68-team bracket was revealed, social media erupted with fans making their predictions. The official NCAA March Madness X (formerly Twitter) page set off a frenzy when it posted:

"Who's going off in the tournament?"

Duke fans wasted no time making their voices heard, flooding the comments with Flagg’s name:

"Cooper Flagg next."

"Flagg is downnnnnn why we do -_-," another comment reads.

"Is This Year's Freshman Class "Po-Min" Worthy for the 2025 NCAA Men's Tournament?" someone else commented.

The hype surrounding Flagg has been building all season, with many analysts touting him as the best player in college basketball. He has dominated headlines as the ACC Player of the Year and the leading candidate for the Wooden Award.

The NCAA tournament selection committee was informed by both Duke and the ACC that Flagg is expected to be available for the first round, according to Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of men’s basketball.

Despite Flagg’s injury, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer assured fans that the team is pushing forward with the expectation that their young phenom will be back on the court.

Flagg suffered the injury in Duke’s 78-70 win over Georgia Tech in the ACC tournament quarterfinals, landing awkwardly on his left ankle. The sight of Flagg being carried off the court sent shockwaves through the basketball world. Fortunately, X-rays were negative, but the freshman standout was sidelined for the rest of the tournament, missing Duke’s crucial victories over North Carolina and Louisville.

Scheyer, however, remains optimistic. Speaking with ESPN’s Rece Davis, he emphasized the team’s focus on getting Flagg back as soon as possible.

"From my perspective, it's full steam ahead," Scheyer said.

"I want to get Coop back as quickly as we can, and he wants to do the same ... So our goal is for Friday, no question about it. I know that's his goal as well."

The upcoming days will be critical in determining Flagg’s readiness. Scheyer noted that Monday would mark an essential step in Flagg’s recovery, as he would begin on-court activities aimed at progressing to full practice later in the week.

The road ahead of Cooper Flagg and Duke

Duke will play on Friday against the winner of the First Four matchup between American University and Mount St. Mary’s. If Flagg suits up, it could be the beginning of a dominant March Madness run for the Blue Devils.

Duke enters the tournament with high expectations and Flagg’s presence could be the deciding factor in their championship pursuit. While his return isn’t guaranteed, the team is preparing with the assumption that he will be ready. With fans, analysts and opposing teams closely watching, all eyes will be on Flagg’s recovery progress this week. If he steps onto the court Friday, the Blue Devils are likely a nightmare matchup for any opponent.

March Madness thrives on dramatic storylines and Cooper Flagg’s injury comeback could be the latest chapter in his already remarkable season. Can Duke make a deep run with their star player back?

Also read: Cooper Flagg, Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins join forces for $7.2 billion company’s energy drink brand's ad

