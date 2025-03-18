"I don't need no other distractions"- Paul Pierce gets 100% real on Cooper Flagg's future after March Madness

Cooper Flagg is one of the hottest NBA prospects in the NCAA right now. Projected to be the number one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, there is a lot of hype around Flagg right now. However, the Duke Blue Devils star might decide to play another year for his college team.

NBA legend Paul Pierce expressed his thoughts on Flagg's sentiments about pursuing his sophomore season with the Blue Devils. Pierce feels that Flagg should seize the opportunity and prepare to go pro once March Madness concludes.

The Truth also believes that the Blue Devils star should strike the iron while it's hot as he might not get the same opportunity he has now in the NBA.

"Once the NCAA tournament is over, we gonna check out a class, and we gonna get these workouts in and get ready for the draft," Pierce said about Flagg. "You worked real hard your whole life, and now it's here. So let's take advantage of that. There's no need to be on campus, I don't need no other distractions."

Gilbert Arenas believes Charlotte Hornets should draft Cooper Flagg

We are three months away from the 2025 NBA Draft. One of the highly anticipated players joining the class of 2025 is Duke Blue Devils superstar Cooper Flagg. Cooper is one of the hottest prospects in the basketball world today, averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in the NCAA.

Flagg is an all-around talent who could fit in any team that decides to draft him. However, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas believes that the Charlotte Hornets would be the perfect fit for Flagg.

"For (Cooper Flagg's) success, probably (Charlotte) Hornets," Arenas said on his podcast. "Because you have a point guard, you have a shooting guard. You don't have to be great at the beginning. ... Cooper Flagg, he defends. He's like an old school white boy. They out there playing hard as a motherf***er."

As of this season, the Hornets' core players consist of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges. The addition of Flagg could solidify the talent Charlotte already has and could potentially help the team elevate as a more worthy adversary to the other teams in the league.

