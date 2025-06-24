Cooper Flagg reacts as Michigan’s Danny Wolf poses at 2025 SLAM draft suite

Cooper Flagg showed support for his fellow NBA draft prospects. The projected No. 1 pick hyped up Danny Wolf on his Instagram story Tuesday. SLAM posted pictures of some of the top players in this year's draft class showing up for Day 1 of the 2025 SLAM Draft Suite.

Among them were Flagg, Rutgers freshman star Dylan Harper, national champion Walter Clayton Jr., and others.

Trending

Flagg reshared the post to his Instagram story, highlighting the photo of Wolf and reacting with emojis.

"🐺🐺," Flagg wrote.

Cooper Flagg shares a photo of fellow NBA prospect Danny Wolf

Wolf gave fans a further look into his work with SLAM as he prepares for Wednesday's NBA draft. The Michigan star reposted a video from SLAM on his Instagram story of him trying on his custom jacket from the brand.

"How we feeling about @danny.wolf6's look?" SLAM wrote on the video clip.

Danny Wolf tries on his custom SLAM jacket

Wolf also appeared in a rapid-fire Q&A video with SLAM, where he gave his bold takes on some hard-hitting questions. The 7-foot-0 center named Michael Jordan as the best NBA player of all time, A'ja Wilson as the best WNBA player of all time and the 1996 Chicago Bulls as the best NBA team of all time.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional-Michigan at Auburn - Source: Imagn

Danny Wolf & Cooper Flagg's NBA draft profiles

Cooper Flagg's NBA future is all but set in stone, but what lies ahead for Danny Wolf is a bit more unclear.

Flagg is the consensus No. 1 pick after a phenomenal freshman campaign during which he led Duke in every major stat category and was named national player of the year. The forward has strong abilities on both sides of the ball and can fit in anywhere on the frontcourt. He is widely projected to be picked up by the Dallas Mavericks with the top pick.

Where Wolf will end up remains a mystery. He had an impressive junior season at Michigan after beginning his college career with two years at Yale. He's a versatile offensive star who combines speed and size. ESPN has the Wolverines center being selected No. 22 to the Atlanta Hawks, but mock drafts can't seem to agree on when Wolf will be drafted.

He will likely hear his name called in the mid to late first round, but could potentially fall to the early second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here