Cooper Flagg reacts as Michigan’s Danny Wolf poses at 2025 SLAM draft suite

Cooper Flagg showed support for his fellow NBA draft prospects. The projected No. 1 pick hyped up Danny Wolf on his Instagram story Tuesday. SLAM posted pictures of some of the top players in this year's draft class showing up for Day 1 of the 2025 SLAM Draft Suite.
Among them were Flagg, Rutgers freshman star Dylan Harper, national champion Walter Clayton Jr., and others.
Flagg reshared the post to his Instagram story, highlighting the photo of Wolf and reacting with emojis.
"🐺🐺," Flagg wrote.
Wolf gave fans a further look into his work with SLAM as he prepares for Wednesday's NBA draft. The Michigan star reposted a video from SLAM on his Instagram story of him trying on his custom jacket from the brand.
"How we feeling about @danny.wolf6's look?" SLAM wrote on the video clip.
Wolf also appeared in a rapid-fire Q&A video with SLAM, where he gave his bold takes on some hard-hitting questions. The 7-foot-0 center named Michael Jordan as the best NBA player of all time, A'ja Wilson as the best WNBA player of all time and the 1996 Chicago Bulls as the best NBA team of all time.
Danny Wolf & Cooper Flagg's NBA draft profiles
Cooper Flagg's NBA future is all but set in stone, but what lies ahead for Danny Wolf is a bit more unclear.
Flagg is the consensus No. 1 pick after a phenomenal freshman campaign during which he led Duke in every major stat category and was named national player of the year. The forward has strong abilities on both sides of the ball and can fit in anywhere on the frontcourt. He is widely projected to be picked up by the Dallas Mavericks with the top pick.
Where Wolf will end up remains a mystery. He had an impressive junior season at Michigan after beginning his college career with two years at Yale. He's a versatile offensive star who combines speed and size. ESPN has the Wolverines center being selected No. 22 to the Atlanta Hawks, but mock drafts can't seem to agree on when Wolf will be drafted.
He will likely hear his name called in the mid to late first round, but could potentially fall to the early second round.
