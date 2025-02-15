Cooper Flagg's mom Kelly and family feel the Duke star shouldn't get a girlfriend: "It's safe to not have any feelings"

Cooper Flagg is determined to make his big-league dreams come true and his mom, Kelly Flagg, wants him to stay focused only on it. Speaking in a NY Times exclusive published on Feb. 11, Kelly explains that the family thinks that the 18-year-old athlete should stay away from having a relationship since he will stay in college only for one year.

"I think that’s smart. It’s safe to not have any feelings," she said.

The Duke freshman is assumed to be the top prospect in the 2025 NBA draft, which gives him until early April to leave a mark in the college hoops world. Flagg made waves in the global basketball space when he was invited to represent the Select Team and play against the 2024 Team USA Olympics squad.

He was the youngest player to lace up in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas in July. Several NBA superstars, including Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, praised the Duke guard's drive and determination to win. Flagg led the offensive attack for the Select Team before Team USA escaped 74-73.

Cooper Flagg is leading the National Player of the Year race

Cooper Flagg is the only freshman to feature in the 2024-25 season's National Player of the Year leaderboard and remains at the top in the current rankings by B/R. He is competing with Auburn's senior forward Johni Broome, Purdue's junior guard Braden Smith, Alabama's super-senior guard Mark Sears and Memphis' sophomore guard PJ Haggerty.

Before Flagg stepped in his first college basketball game, more than 100 Division I basketball coaches were asked their choice for the best hooper by CBS Sports in August 2024. Flagg topped the list with 36% of votes. The other significant names were all fifth-year players like RJ Davis, Hunter Dickinson and Mark Sears.

Flagg is doing it all, leading Duke in major statistical categories. He is averaging 19.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks on 48.3% shooting.

Cooper Flagg and Duke are expected to have it big in the NCAA Tournament this year. The last time the Blue Devils won a national championship was in 2015 and the 2023-24 campaign ended in the Elite Eight. This March could be the year Duke takes it all home.

