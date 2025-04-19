Cooper Flagg's teammate announces major career decision in heartfelt note to Blue Devils fans

Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils did not have the finish to the season that they had hoped. They lost in the Final Four to the Houston Cougars, ending their championship hopes. With the season over, the Blue Devils are set for a season of transition. Many of their top players, including Cooper Flagg, are expected to declare for the 2025 NBA draft.

Additionally, the transfer portal has not been kind to the Duke Blue Devils. On Friday, Cooper Flagg's teammate, Stanley Borden, announced that he is entering the transfer portal after four years at Duke. He made a post on Instagram thanking his coaches, teammates, teachers, friends and family.

"Dear Duke, thank you for giving me these past four years. Thank you to Coach K, Coach Scheyer, and all my other coaches. Thank you to my teammates, our managers, and our support staff.

"Thank you for the opportunity to contribute to our collective success and for teaching me many of the lessons that make me who I am today as both a player and a person."

Stanley Borden continued to thank several people in his life before revealing his announcement to enter the transfer portal.

"With that being said, I am entering the transfer portal to continue the next phase of my basketball journey. My placement and presence at Duke has been a combination of hard work and resilience with a bit of serendipity as well.

"I could not be more appreciative and will always remain a Blue Devil. Go Duke. Thank you, Stanley S. Borden."

Fans await Cooper Flagg's 2025 NBA draft decision

Stanley Borden made his decision to enter the transfer portal and leave the Duke Blue Devils, but fans are still awaiting one significant decision from a Duke player. Although he is projected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Cooper Flagg has still not made his official decision to declare for the draft.

Flagg's teammate, Kon Knueppel, declared for the draft on Wednesday, but Flagg has not made the decision to join him yet. It is slightly strange that he has not made the announcement yet, but most insiders still expect him to enter the NBA draft.

Assuming he enters the draft, Cooper Flagg will be the consensus first pick. He is one of the top prospects to come out of college in recent years. The draft lottery will be held on May 12 to determine which team has the first pick.

