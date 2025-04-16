Cooper Flagg, Sion James, and more show love as Kon Knueppel makes NBA Draft decision: "My brother"

Duke freshman phenom Kon Kneuppel has announced his plans for next season. The guard took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo dump from his sole season with the Blue Devils and share his intent to declare for the NBA Draft.

"Forever a Blue Devil. Taking the Brotherhood with me to the next chapter. #NBADraft," Knueppel's Instagram caption read.

Current and future Duke stars shared their support for Knueppel in the comments.

"Love you kid," Duke guard Sion James said.

"Go be great brother," Blue Devils recuit Nikolas Khamenia commented.

"My brother💙," fellow freshman star Cooper Flagg said.

"🙏," Duke's Darren Harris commented.

What Kon Knueppel brings to the 2025 NBA Draft

Knueppel is the newest addition to Duke's one-and-done club. Fellow freshman phenom Flagg is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but has yet to announce his plans. Duke knows it will be without one of its freshman stars next season in Knueppel, who is also expected to be a first-round pick.

In his sole season with the Blue Devils, Knueppel was the team's second-highest scorer with 14.4 points per game. He added 4.0 average rebounds and 2.7 assists and showed defensive potential with 1.0 steals per game.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke - Source: Imagn

Knueppel started in all 39 games for Duke and got to serve as the squad's star during the ACC Tournament. Flagg sprained his ankle in the Blue Devils' first conference tournament matchup and was sidelined for the rest of the tournament.

Knueppel stepped up in his absence and led his team to an ACC Tournament championship, resulting in him being named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

The guard played some of his best basketball in the postseason as he helped lead Duke on a March Madness run to the Final Four. He shot 53.7% from the field in the NCAA Tournament, including an impressive 55.6% from beyond the arc. Both were significant increases from his regular-season stats.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke - Source: Imagn

At 6'7", Knueppel is a sizable guard. He's efficient, athletic, and has a high ceiling as an NBA prospect. His defensive depth will need to be further developed in the league, but Knueppel proved himself as a difference-maker in his freshman season at Duke. His skill set should translate nicely to the NBA.

