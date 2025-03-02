Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight: How did Duke star fare vs Florida State (Mar 1)

Cooper Flagg finished with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block, helping No. 2 Duke (26-3, 17-1) beat Florida State (16-13, 7-11) 100-65 on Saturday at the Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Flagg shot 5-of-9 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free throw line but his night was affected by an eye injury that forced him to sit out for more than 11 minutes in the first half. The injury, which Duke coach Jon Scheyer declared was a bruised eyelid, happened when Flagg was fouled by Jerry Deng when the 6-foot-9 guard-forward was moving toward the line.

Seven-foot freshman Alier Maluk struck Flagg on the face during the sequence and was helped by teammate Mason Gillis and trainer Jose Fonseca. The freshman walked off the court for treatment and was in and out of the gym to undergo further tests.

Flagg came up with four points, three rebounds and two assists in the first half for Duke, which was up 47-30. In the second half, the Newport, Maine native bounced back from that unfortunate incident, scoring 12 points on three layups and six free throws and adding three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in the second half.

Here are Cooper Flagg's final stats in Duke's win over Florida State:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Cooper Flagg 20 16 6 4 2 1 5-9 0-0 6-6 0 2

Duke vs Florida State Game Recap: Cooper Flagg's fellow freshmen score in double figures to beat Florida State

Duke sent a warning to all teams approaching the NCAA Tournament: Their freshmen are ready to beat everyone and win the program's sixth national title once the dust is settled.

Isaiah Evans scored 19 points, Cooper Flagg picked up 16 and Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel added 14 each to lead the Blue Devils' assault in Saturday's 100-65 pounding of the Seminoles to remain in pace for the ACC regular season title.

Evans shot 6-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-13 from the 3-point line while Knueppel went 4-of-10 (1-of-4 from the 3-point area) and made all his five attempts from the free-throw line.

Seven-foot-two big man Maluach came up with a double-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. He was almost perfect from the field, making four of his five attempts and had a 6-of-6 clip from the foul line.

Duke scored 100 points, despite shooting 43.8% from the field and 26.7% from long distance. They made 28 of their 34 attempts from the free-throw line to make amends for a so-so night from the field.

The Blue Devils won the rebounding battle 49-32 and out-assisted the Seminoles 17-8. They also ruled the steals (7-0) and blocks (6-3) department and only had four turnovers compared to Florida State's 14.

Jamir Watkins led the Seminoles' offense with 21 points while Jerry Deng added 12.

What can you say about Cooper Flagg's performance against Florida State? Let us know your insights in the comments section below.

