Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight: How did Duke star fare vs Virginia (Feb. 17) 

Cooper Flagg tallied his seventh double-double of the season, leading No. 3 Duke to an 80-62 win over Virginia in an ACC regular season game on Monday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

Ad

Flagg finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks, helping the Blue Devils improve to 15-1 in the ACC and 23-3 overall.

The 6-foot-9 guard imposed his will from tip-off, dominating the opposition en route to a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double in the first half. His efforts set the tone for the Blue Devils rout, grabbing a 43-29 lead.

The Newport, Maine native continued his assault in the second half, adding seven points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals before sitting out with 4:07 left and letting his teammates finish the game.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

His 14-rebound output in 30 minutes of action was his season-high. His overall production shows his potential as an all-around player perfect for the NBA if he declares his eligibility in the 2025 draft by the end of the season.

Here are Cooper Flagg's final stats in Duke's win against Virginia:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Cooper Flagg 30 17 14 2 2 2 8-16 0-3 1-2 0 3

Ad

Cooper Flagg reaches 500 points-100 assists-30 blocks milestone in win against Virginia

Cooper Flagg continued his college basketball tour de force this season, reaching a milestone that has never been done in the ACC over the past 25 years.

Flagg's 17 points, two assists and two blocks pushed his career totals to 511 points, 103 assists and 31 blocks, becoming the first ACC player to reach 500 points, 100 assists and 30 blocks since 2000 (per ACC Network).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

His 14 rebounds also raised his total output to 201. Flagg's overall production in the 2024-25 season could improve if he stays healthy,

Duke is scheduled to play at least seven games, including the last five games of the regular season, the ACC Tournament, and the NCAA Tournament.

Cooper Flagg has displayed his NBA-caliber talent this season, helping Duke climb to the top of the conference and the Top Three of the AP poll.

Ad

He still has a month and a half to decide his 2025-26 schedule whether he'll be back in Durham to team up with Cayden and Cameron Boozer or be a top lottery pick in the 2025 NBA draft that everyone expects him to be.

For now, Cooper Flagg needs to keep his team at the top for a chance of qualifying for the 2025 NCAA Tournament and giving Duke its sixth title and the first since 2015.

Flagg and Co. will look to continue their winning streak when they face the Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here