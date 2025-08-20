"Couldn't be anymore awesome": Iowa fans elated as HC Jan Jensen poses with Caitlin Clark's ex-coach Lisa Bluder at Chicago Cubs game 

Iowa women's basketball coach Jan Jensen reunited with her former colleague and predecessor, Lisa Bluder, at a Chicago Cubs game on Tuesday. Both coaches, instrumental in the recent successes of the Hawkeyes, were present at Wrigley Field, where Jensen had the honor of throwing out the first pitch.On Instagram, @iowawbb posted a couple of pictures of Jensen and Bluder, both grinning and posing for the camera. The second photo showed the coaches displaying their custom Cubs jerseys with their names and numbers.&quot;Hey hey… we know these two,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe comments section erupted with elated responses from fans, celebrating Bluder and Jensen's reunion, who made significant contributions to the development of star players like Caitlin Clark.Here are some of the reactions from fans: &quot;This couldn’t be any more AWESOME!!!!,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;You two ladies are amazing we miss you Lisa,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Thank you for all you have done for the University of Iowa!&quot; another added.&quot;Love you two!! Thanks for visiting Wrigley!!&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Love it. Love everything about it,&quot; another fan said.&quot;The Cubs could use you both!&quot; a fan wrote. .Fans' comments on Instagram (@iowawbb/IG)Jensen served as an associate coach under Bluder for two decades. Last year, with Bluder retiring, Jensen got promoted to the head coaching position at Iowa, a role she had been meticulously prepared for throughout her tenure. In Bluder's last campaign, the Hawkeyes reached the national championship game, with record-setting performances by Clark as the driving force. Unfortunately, they lost that final against South Carolina. Jan Jensen praises Lisa Bluder's Cubs song at Wrigley Field Following her first pitch at the Chicago-Milwaukee game, Jan Jensen lauded Lisa Bluder's rendition of the &quot;Take Me Out to the Ball Game&quot; song via a tweet on X/Twitter. &quot;Whadda fun day we enjoyed together once again! @LisaBluder led Wrigley in a great 7th inning version of “Take Me Out to The Ballgame” &amp; my 1st pitch ended up being pretty doggone good! And, the Cubs won, too! Go Cubs! Go Hawks!&quot; Jensen wrote. Bluder grabbed the microphone and led the Cubs crowd during the seventh-inning stretch. Jensen will enter Year Two as Iowa's coach this fall, aiming to build upon what she and Bluder have established over the past two decades. In her first year at the helm, the Hawkeyes were eliminated from the second round of the NCAA Tournament.