"Couldn’t even give Nika a minute": UConn fans react as Huskies stars Paige Bueckers, Nika Muhl and more come together for a group snap

Paige Bueckers was present at the Mohegan Sun Arena to support her friend, Nika Muhl. The former UConn guard was visiting Connecticut with her team, Seattle Storm for a WNBA game.

Bueckers has been a feature in many of Muhl's games against the Connecticut Sun but this time she was joined by the entire UConn roster. As they stood for pictures with Nika Muhl, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who played for the Huskies from 2018 to 2022.

Seattle Storm shared the picture and wrote in the caption:

"Family 💙"

While some fans were emotional seeing all the players together, others vented their frustration at Nika Muhl not receiving any minutes for the Storm.

"Couldn’t even give nika a minute of playing time in front of the UConn crowd," one fan wrote.

"Couldn't even play her EVEN in front of uccon," another wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions.

Fans react to Muhl with the UConn Huskies (Credit: Instagram/@seattlestorm)

Nika Muhl played four seasons with the UConn Huskies. She averaged 6.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals as a senior last year. She also played a crucial role in UConn's run to the Final Four leading a team with several stars injured.

Muhl was picked by the Seattle Storm at the 2024 WNBA draft. Her time in the time is not going well as she has only logged in an average of 2.6 minutes in 13 games. The guard has yet to score a point in the WNBA and averages 0.5 rebounds and 0.1 assists.

Paige Bueckers is preparing to lead the Huskies with Nika Muhl's help

During last year's Final Four run, Paige Bueckers was immensely assisted by Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards. However, Bueckers will have to take on the responsibilities herself in her final season for the Huskies.

Speaking about her bigger role to the media in June, the UConn guard said:

"It's crazy. Because I feel like I don't have Nika, I don't have Aaliyah. So, it's really all on me. And it's mostly my responsibility. ... I'm the only one on the court right now. So, I'm taking that responsibility and I'm doing it with pride.

I'm making sure that I'm leading these young guys, being a voice for them, leading them, teaching, communicating. And also leading by example in what I do on the court and off the court."

The UConn Huskies have added former Princeton guard Kaitlyn Chen as Muhl's replacement in the roster. She is expected to assist Bueckers with her last shot at winning the NCAA championship.

What do you think of the Nika and UConn reunion? Let us know in the comments section below.

