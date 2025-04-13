"Cut the sh**": Dan Hurley's wife Andrea slams fake report on UConn HC mulling Denver Nuggets job days after Michael Malone firing

The wife of UConn coach Dan Hurley denied a social media post about the two-time national champion entertaining a possible coaching offer from the Denver Nuggets, days after firing 2023 NBA champion Michael Malone.

Andrea Hurley commented on a Hoops Nation post on Instagram, featuring a screenshot of X user @SeanWrightNBA's post. Wright tweeted that the two-time national champion coach and the Nuggets have mutual interest in the vacant coaching position.

"🙄cut the sh** Sean..whoever you are," Hurley said as reaction to the Hoops Nation Instagram post.

The Daily Campus writer and former UConn coach Jim Calhoun's grandson, Sam Calhoun, re-posted the Hoops Nation Instagram post, complete with Andrea Hurley's comment and wrote on X:

"Andrea Hurley sounds off on the fake rumor on a mutual interest between the Denver Nuggets and Dan Hurley," Calhoun posted.

Last season, Dan Hurley reportedly declined a six-year, $70-million deal from the Los Angeles Lakers and stayed with the Huskies for the 2024-25 season. UConn was ousted in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to eventual champion Florida.

Dayton combo guard Malachi Smith visits Dan Hurley's UConn

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies are looking to add a reliable facilitator from the transfer portal in the 2025-26 season. According to On3 Sports' Joe Tipton, former Dayton guard Malachi Smith visited the Huskies' facility in Storrs.

Smith played 33 games for the Flyers and averaged 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steal per game. He shot 42.4% from the field and made 38.3% from the 3-point line.

According to Tipton, the 6-foot-4 guard is rated as the sixth-best available combo guard in the portal and is also considering Wake Forest and Georgia as his transfer destinations in the 2025-26 season.

Smith is a pick-and-roll expert who can throw pinpoint passes and a catch-and-shoot threat per 247 Sports. The combo guard is often compared to Texas Tech point guard, Elijah Hawkins.

Smith is expected to be a big-time acquisition for UConn and could be paired with Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr in the Huskies' backcourt.

The program's freshman class is also stacked with five-star shooting guard Braylon Mullins leading the group of recruits from high school. The Huskies also picked up four-star guard Darius Adams, power forward Eric Reibe and shooting forward Jacob Furphy.

