"Cuteness overload": Fans adore Jon Scheyer's son as Duke lands in San Antonio for NCAA March Madness Final Four

Duke coach Jon Scheyer arrived in San Antonio with his son, Jett, ahead of the NCAA Final Four. On Wednesday, Duke MBB shared a picture of the father and son duo at the airport on their official Twitter handle.

Wearing Blue Devils apparel, they smiled for the camera as they boarded the flight at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The caption on the post consisted of a series of different emojis — a hugging face, a cowboy hat face, a blue devil, and a man dancing.

Hoops fans gushed over the adorable photo in the comments sections. Here are some of the reactions:

"Cuteness overload!" one fan wrote.

"Good things happen when you see Jett. Keep it going!" a fan said.

"That kid is gonna be a stud. Our future PG," one user commented.

"Stop. I’m not allowed to see a Duke coach as likable," another added.

"My dad was a high school basketball coach in the 60’s and I use to travel with when I was that age ... This picture struck me, good luck Coach and son," a fan reminisced.

"Like father like son. So cute," one more chimed in.

Jon Scheyer eyes historic championship feat as player, assistant and head coach

If Jon Scheyer manages to lead Duke to cut down the nets at Alamodome in San Antonio on Monday, he will become only the second individual to have won a Division I basketball national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Only LSU women's coach Kim Mulkey has reached those heights.

During Scheyer's appearance on Waddle & Silvy on Tuesday, he was asked about the prospect of mirroring Mulkey's achievement and how he viewed it on the eve of his first Final Four game as a head coach.

"Well, that'll be news to me. I didn't know that's the case," Scheyer said. "I made my decision to go to Duke when I was 17 years old and for me along the way to have the championship as a player, the championship as an assistant coach, but you feel that responsibility as a head coach.

"You want to do everything you can to bring home the sixth banner and sixth Championship. So the fact that you could be a part of three of them to me is incredible."

Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils will face the Houston Cougars in the Final Four on Saturday.

