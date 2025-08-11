"Cutie patootie aren't ya": Iowa's Kylie Feuerbach gushes over teammate Hannah Stuelke enjoying candy floss at a festival

Iowa stars Kylie Feuerbach and Hannah Stuelke are having an exciting offseason. They were at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday for Megan Moroney's concert. Stuelke, who will be a senior with the Hawkeyes this fall, was seen enjoying cotton candy at the fair.On Instagram, Stuelke posted photos of herself standing by a cotton candy stand. Broad smiles appeared across her face as she posed with a whimsical cotton candy shaped like a dog. She was in a blue denim dress and beige knee-high boots. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer teammate, Feuerbach, was among the many who commented on the post.&quot;Cutie patootie aren’t ya,&quot; Kylie wrote.&quot;Mannnn makes me think of Tobi and Graham sm,&quot; she added another comment.Screenshot via Instagram (@hannahstuelke/IG)Feuerbach also shared a picture from Moroney's concert on her Instagram story, posing with Hannah Stuelke and her friends.Kylie Feuerbach's IG storyBoth Stuelke and Feuerbach will return to Iowa for their final year in the upcoming season. Stuelke was a member of Team USA's squad that won gold at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup last month, averaging 5.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in seven games.Going into last season, Stuelke is expected to take on a leadership role with the Hawkeyes. She will look to help guide the team back to the Final Four after a disappointing campaign last season, falling to Oklahoma in the second round of March Madness.Kylie Feuerbach shares a fun TikTok video with Hannah StuelkeKylie Feuerbach posted a TikTok video featuring her teammate Hannah Stuelke on Saturday. The duo seemed to have a good time at the Iowa State Fair, and the video showed them returning from the fair together after enjoying Megan Moroney’s concert.&quot;We love you so much @Megan Moroney,&quot; the caption read.View on TikTokIn the video, they were vibing and lip-syncing to the song &quot;Bless Your Heart&quot; by Moroney.Their ex-teammate Lucy Olsen, who spent a season with the Hawkeyes before declaring for the WNBA draft in April, commented on the video.&quot;AW,&quot; Olsen wrote.Screenshot via TikTok (@kyliefeuerbach/TT)Feuerbach and Stuelke recently finished their last ever summer workout with the Hawkeyes and will be back in action in the fall.Also Read: &quot;WOWZA GURL&quot;: Hannah Stuelke reacts to Iowa's Kylie Feuerbach's glam Christmas outfit in latest TikTok clip