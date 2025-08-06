Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach was present at the Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky game on Tuesday. She caught up with former Iowa teammate Lucy Olsen, who played for the Mystics.

Feuerbach shared a photo from their meetup on her Instagram story, showing them smiling alongside two other friends. The picture, which was taken on the court at Wintrust Arena, appeared to have been from after the game.

PIC: Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach shares adorable snap with ex-Hawkeye Lucy Olsen at Washington vs. Chicago game. (Image via instagram @kyliefeuerbach)

The game ended in a loss for Lucy Olsen's Washington Mystics, as the Chicago Sky made away with a 78-64 victory. Olsen only managed to deliver seven points, three assists and one rebound.

Before Tuesday's matchup, the Sky had lost six straight games to the Mystics and were in the midst of an eight-game losing streak. The Mystics, on the other hand, entered the game having lost their last two. They will be looking to bounce back when they take on the Minnesota Lynx on Friday.

Lucy Olsen is in her rookie year with the Washington Mystics. She was selected as the 23rd pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Kylie Feuerbach is currently entering her sixth and final year of eligibility with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Last season, she averaged 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. As she prepares for her final run in college basketball, she will be aiming to close out her career on a high note.

Kylie Feuerbach on returning to Iowa for final season: "I just love playing at Iowa."

In a June interview posted on The Hawkeye Report YouTube channel, Kylie Feuerbach spoke candidly about her decision to return for one final season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She admitted there was a lot to weight during the decision-making process, but in the end, her love for playing at Iowa made the choice clear.

"There were definitely a lot of pieces that went into it, one of them being that I just love playing at Iowa, playing for the Hawks in this program. It's just a phenomenal program surrounded by great girls and the fact that I get to play another year of just collegiate basketball i just love it so much." [Timestamp - 1:59]

Although the upcoming season will be Kylie Feuerbach's sixth in college basketball, she's only played in five. She redshirted what would have been her third year with the Hawkeyes after suffering an ACL injury.

