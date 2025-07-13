(PHOTO) Iowa Hawkeyes stars Kylie Feuerbach and Jada Gymafi strike a pose in a moment of camaraderie

Iowa Hawkeyes stars Kylie Feuerbach and Jada Gyamfi are enjoying their offseason together. On Saturday, Gyamfi shared a cheerful selfie featuring herself and Feuerbach on her Instagram story. The two teammates were all smiles as they posed for the picture.

Iowa Hawkeyes stars Kylie Feuerbach and Jada Gymafi. (Image via Instagram @jadagyamfi)

Gyamfi and Feuerbach have been teammates at Iowa for the past three seasons, and over time, they've become close friends.

This isn't the first time they've shared pictures online. In May, when Kylie turned 24, Jada celebrated her birthday by posting a collage of their photos on her Instagram story.

Jada Gyamfi is set to enter her senior year with the Iowa Hawkeyes next season, marking her final run in college basketball. Last season, as a junior, her time on the court was limited; she appeared in just 11 games, averaging 1.7 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.

Kylie Feuerbach is also set to return to Iowa for one final season. Last season, Feuerbach delivered what many consider her strongest performance yet, averaging 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

"I just love playing at Iowa." Iowa's Kylie Feuerbach explains decision to return for final season

In a June interview shared on "The Hawkeye Report" YouTube page, Kylie Feuerbach opened up about her decision to return for one final season at Iowa. When asked what went into the decision, she said:

"There were definitely a lot of pieces that went into it, one of them being that I just love playing at Iowa, playing for the Hawks in this program. It's just a phenomenal program surrounded by great girls and the fact that I get to play another year of just collegiate basketball I just love it so much." (TS - 1:59)

According to Kylie, choosing not to play next season, even though she had the eligibility, would've been a decision she'd end up regretting. She also sees this final year as a valuable opportunity to give back by mentoring the younger players on the team.

I know I would regret it if I wouldn't have done it in the future. There's a lot that goes into it, and I just remember when I was going into my sophomore year, transferring here, all the leadership from the older girls, and I wanted to be that as well for the younger girls this year." (TS - 2:13)

Next season will be Kylie's sixth in college basketball. She began her career at Iowa State before transferring to Iowa, where she redshirted what would have been her third year with the Hawkeyes.

