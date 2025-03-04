"Dad's genes didn't even try" - College hoops fans gush over Iowa's Lucy Olsen as Hawkeyes' star walks out with mom for Senior Day

Iowa guard Lucy Olsen put on a show as the Hawkeyes beat the Wisconsin Badgers 81-66 to close out the Big Ten regular season on Monday. On Senior Day, Olsen tallied 22 points, three rebounds and two assists in front of her family at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Olsen, who arrived at Iowa last year to replace Caitlin Clark, was walked out by her parents before the game. Her parents, Roland and Kelley Olsen have become regular faces at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena since her arrival.

College hoops fans on X had mixed reactions to Olsen sharing an uncanny resemblance with her mother.

"Holy cow! Now we know where the smile comes from! Love it!" one fan commented.

Some fans were fascinated at the Iowa guard's resemblance to her mother.

"Oh my gosh! They look like twins!" One fan tweeted.

"Same height, same hair and same smile. It's uncanny!" Another fan tweeted.

"I saw a tweet saying her dads genes didn't even try," one fan tweeted.

Lucy Olsen has become Hawkeyes fan favorite

The task of replacing Iowa legend Caitlin Clark didn't prove too monumental for Lucy Olsen who was eligible for the WNBA Draft last year but decided to join the Hawkeyes under former coach Lisa Bluder before she retired and associate head coach Jan Jensen took over.

Olsen has averaged 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season after her transfer from the Villanova Wildcats last year. She has performed admirably despite the Hawkeyes slipping to a 20-9 overall, 10-8 Big Ten record this season.

During a news conference last week, Olsen who has become a Hawkeyes fan favorite, revealed how much her year in Iowa has meant to her with the support of the fans.

“I just think they took a chance on me,” Olsen said. “We work so hard, we’ve had ups and downs, but we kept fighting together, and I feel like this team is so special to me. They’re the best fans ever. They were part of the reason I came to Iowa. It’s so loud every game no matter who we’re playing, and they’re just so happy to be there, to see.

“It is super special and I’m glad I can make them happy too. It was just yesterday I was answering all these questions of ‘why Iowa?’ Just from the start it felt like family, felt like the best community, and now that I’ve been here for so long it really is like that.”

After her stellar season with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Olsen will depart for the 2025 WNBA Draft.

