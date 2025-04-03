"Daddy's boy" "Would have never guessed": College hoops fans react as Tucker DeVries follows father, Darian to Indiana

Tucker DeVries, the son of new Indiana coach Darian DeVries, has committed to play for the Hoosiers. DeVries, a standout player from West Virginia, ultimately decided to join his father in Bloomington, as reported by On3's Pete Nakos on Wednesday.

Ever since Tucker arrived in college, he has always played under his father's guidance. He played his first three seasons at Drake before following his dad to West Virginia for one season. When Darian accepted the Indiana job in March, it was almost certain that his son would transfer to Indiana to play for him again.

While the Hoosiers landed one of the top transfers in the portal, some fans criticized Tucker DeVries in an Instagram post by @transferportal about his commitment to Indiana, accusing him of always playing for his father.

Here are some of the comments:

"Daddy’s boy," one fan wrote.

"Who could have ever seen this coming?" a fan said.

"Would have never guessed," another added.

"The roster is going to start looking like the Netflix Special The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia," one user commented.

"Yay. We got the coaches son! Are we going to be West Virginia?" another asked, adding a vomiting emoji.

"Sell out like his dad," one more chimed in.

Four-star Indiana signee eager to team up with Tucker DeVries next season

Indiana coach Darian DeVries is already onto building his roster for the 2025-26 season. His son, Tucker DeVries, will play his final season of college eligibility at Indiana next season.

The Hoosiers also added Montverde Academy's four-star forward Trent Sisley to their 2025 class in November. After wrapping up his high school career on Wednesday, Sisley spoke with Indiana's Peegs.com, expressing his excitement to play with DeVries.

"Super excited," Sisley said. "He’s a vet and he’s done it three or four years now so it’ll cool to learn from him and learn from coach DeVries, too."

Tucker DeVries averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the Mountaineers this season. West Virginia finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 conference record and was eliminated in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Sisley, a No. 66-ranked prospect nationally in the 247Sports, also shared his thoughts on playing for Darian.

"His system, I know they get up a lot of 3s and stuff like that, so (I know) a little bit but not too much," Sisley said. "I’m sure he likes how I can shoot it and my athleticism."

Darian took over the Indiana program from Mike Woodson, who retired after four seasons with the Hoosiers.

