“Damn he only 6’8. Fs thought he was taller”: Fans react as Rutgers’ Ace Bailey draws comparisons with Jayson Tatum

Could Ace Bailey be the next Jayson Tatum? Draft Express on Instagram is suggesting that could be the case based on their physical similarities. The account posted a graphic on Wednesday comparing Bailey and Tatum's physical attributes ahead of their respective NBA drafts.

The two wings are nearly identical in every category. Tatum was 18 years old when he was selected No. 3 overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA draft, while Bailey is currently 18 years old. The Rutgers star is half an inch taller than Tatum was ahead of his draft and weighs just one pound less. Bailey's wingspan and standing reach are both slightly higher than Tatum's.

Fans reacted to the comparison between the two players in the comments. Someone pointed out that they were surprised by Bailey's height.

"Damn he only 6’8. Fs thought he was taller,” one fan said.

Many Instagram users reminded people that a physical comparison doesn't necessarily mean that the two will have a similar playing style.

"REMEMBER EVERYONE THESE ARE PHYSICAL COMPS NOT PLAY STYLE COMPS," another fan said.

"PHYSICAL COMPS PEOPLE FOR THE NINTH TIME," one fan commented.

"Physical comp literally just means they find the person most similar in height, weight, reach, etc. These are not player comparisons or future projections. This get confused every time for years now.🤦🏿‍♂️"

Some shared their opinions on how Bailey and Tatum compare.

"This is actually spot on."

"Ace will be a better pro. Watch."

"Jumper looks better than Tatum's already😂😂😂."

When will Ace Bailey be selected in the 2025 NBA draft?

Ace Bailey is coming off a phenomenal freshman campaign during which he led Rutgers in rebounds (7.2 rpg) and blocks (1.3 bpg). The versatile wing was also second on the team in scoring with 17.6 ppg.

The Scarlet Knights star's diverse skill set and impressive physical attributes make him stand out in this NBA draft. He's capable of playing up to four different positions on the court and uses his size to his advantage. Bailey is an efficient scorer and a strong defender who thrives at forcing turnovers and grabbing defensive boards.

Ace Bailey: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round, Rutgers vs USC - Source: Imagn

Most mock drafts have Ace Bailey being selected at No. 3 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Rutgers star is comparable to Tatum with his physical attributes and has a skill set that should translate well to the NBA.

