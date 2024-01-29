“Damn Bronny James really is trash” - College hoops world roasts LeBron James’ son as USC guard picks up technical foul against UCLA

USC point guard Bronny James played his first game against crosstown rival UCLA on Saturday, immediately making an impact in the first half of the keenly contested matchup. The freshman did well in blocking a shot of UCLA’s Dylan Andrews as he drove to the basket.

However, LeBron James’ son ended up celebrating a bit too exuberantly. He shouted "Give me that (stuff)" towards the Bruins guard Andrew and the crowd at the Galen Center. That resulted in the Sierra Canyon graduate picking a technical foul.

It was Bronny James’ career first technical foul and didn't go well with college basketball fans. The point guard received a lot of reproval from fans, folloing the series of criticisms he has been facing for his below-par performances for the struggling USC team.

"Damn Bronny James really is trash," tweeted one fan.

Bronny James’ struggles at USC

Bronny James got his first start for USC against Colorado earlier this month. However, the point guard hasn't been impressive for the Trojans, leading to a series of criticism from fans who expected a lot from him.

He's averaging 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists, which is considered not impressive and incapable of changing the plight of the USC team this season. The Trojans have struggled significantly despite the brilliant recruiting in the class of 2023.

That has also affected his draft chances. Bronny was viewed as a lottery pick ahead of the season but went undrafted in the latest mock draft conducted by ESPN experts. It remains to be seen how things turn out for LeBron James’ eldest son.

Will Bronny James continue to get a starting spot?

Bronny was unable to start the college basketball season with USC due to health issues.

The point guard suffered cardiac arrest in practice during the offseason, which led him to be rushed to the hospital. He spent three days in the intensive care unit.

After being sidelined for four months, Bronny made his highly anticipated debut for USC against Long Beach State on Dec. 10. However, he has been unable to nail the starting spot in the Trojans team, as Isaiah Collier continues to remain the preferred choice.

Nonetheless, Bronny has been getting the starting job lately following the injury to Collier early in January against Washington State. Isaiah Collier, a projected lottery pick in the upcoming draft, will be out for four to six weeks, giving Bronny more starting opportunities.