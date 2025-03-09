"Damn near 30 acting like a kid": College hoops fans call out Chad Baker-Mazara as Auburn star gets ejected after Flagrant 2 vs Alabama

The absence of Chad Baker-Mazara was a factor in the Auburn Tigers' 93-91 loss in overtime to No. 7 Alabama on Saturday. It was one of the biggest games of the season for the No. 1 Tigers given the heated rivalry between the two schools.

Baker-Mazara elbowed the back of Chris Youngblood's head with 10:52 left in regulation, earning a flagrant 2 foul and automatic ejection. The top-ranked team was trailing by five points at the time. Baker-Mazara had seven points and three assists on 2 of 7 shooting as he headed back to the locker room.

College basketball fans reacted to Chad Baker-Mazara's ejection on X:

"damn near 30 acting like a kid btw……," one fan said about the 25-year-old Baker-Mazara.

"This dude gets ejected more than draymon green it feels like lol," a fan wrote.

"On purpose, had to punch in for the night shift and was gonna be late," another user added.

More hoops fans joined in to rip the Auburn guard:

"Most unlikable player on the most unlikable team. Deserves it.," another user added.

"CBM does not have championship composure at all. Auburn attitude problem tigers," a fan commented.

Chad Baker-Mazara might return to Auburn for another season

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talked about Chad Baker-Mazara with the program earlier this week, saying that the guard has an option to return to the school for another year.

"Without any kind of appeal Chad Baker has another year of eligibility," he said. "He does because he fits all the criteria … Chad is the one that right now, qualifies (for another year). I could see him playing (some point) next year, too."

As school reporter Justin Hokanson posted Pearl's statement on his X, Baker-Mazara reposted it on his account while asking the university fans about his decision.

"What ya think auburn fam run it back?!" he wrote.

Chad Baker-Mazara came to Auburn last season after playing one year with the San Diego State. However, there is a year's gap between his stints with both schools.

The guard spent the 2022-23 season with Northwest Florida State College, a junior college, due to academic challenges. A recent NCAA ruling, based on the legal matter related to Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, grants players with expiring eligibilities - who attended/competed at non-NCAA schools - a green light for the 2025-26 season.

