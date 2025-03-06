"If Baker-Mazara wins they need to fire everyone in charge": Fans react as Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey and other stars named on major award shortlist

Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg took the 2024-2025 college basketball season by storm with his displays for coach Jon Scheyer's team ahead of March Madness. Flagg is favored to win the National Player of the Year and be picked No. 1 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Other players who are also in the race include Rutgers Scarlet Knights star, Ace Bailey and Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara who have all had stellar seasons.

On Wednesday, Flagg, Bailey and Mazara were named to the prestigious Julius Erving Award which is given to the best small forward in the nation. They were joined on the list by St. John's Red Storm forward RJ Luis Jr. and Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaxson Robinson.

College basketball fans on Instagram reacted to the shortlist with most supporting the projected No. 1 draft pick, Flagg to win the award.

"Cooper Flagg and it's not close," one fan wrote.

"Use this as a Cooper Flagg button," one fan tweeted.

"Flaggggg! But honestly all these guys are freaking top tier. I've loved watching every single one of them play every week," one fan wrote.

Other fans used the opportunity to either champion their candidate or disparage the other options.

"If Baker Mazara wins it they need to fire everyone," one fan wrote.

"Let's go Jax," another fan wrote.

"If I had to choose I would probably pick the guy who's a frontrunner for NPOTY," one fan wrote.

Fan's IG comments

Cooper Flagg pulls away in NPOTY race

On Tuesday, in Duke's 93-60 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Cooper Flagg put together his most complete performance of the season. He tallied 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three blocks to pull further ahead in the National Player of the Year race.

For most of the season, the race has been down to Flagg and Auburn Tigers' senior Johni Broome. The Tigers forward has been sluggish in the past two games, averaging 17.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

According to DraftKings, Flagg is the current favorite to win the award (-140) while Broome is a close second (+110).

The last regular season games for both Flagg and Broome could still play a huge part in which prospect wins the National Player of the Year. The Blue Devils travel to Chapel Hill to face the North Carolina Tar Heels while the Tigers host the Alabama Crimson Tide.

