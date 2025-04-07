Dan Hurley makes his feelings known as Geno Auriemma wins 12th national title for UConn

UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma continued to pad his unparalleled college basketball coaching resume on Sunday. His team won the program's 12th national title, with all coming under Auriemma, as UConn dethroned the reigning national champion South Carolina Gamecocks by a staggering 23 points, 82-59.

With the lopsided victory, the whole UConn faithful couldn't be more proud of their women's basketball team, including men's basketball coach Dan Hurley. He was gunning for a three-peat for his team in this year's NCAA Tournament but was bounced out in the second round 77-75 by Florida.

"@UConnWBB 12 Time National Champions!! Undeniably the Basketball Capital of the World...Storrs, Connecticut," Hurley tweeted with a salute, a husky and a blue heart emoji.

Throughout this season, Hurley and Auriemma had many conversations sharing national championship-winning wisdom, most notably on their joint show, "Legendary Basketball," on the Huskies' YouTube channel.

While Hurley and his squad ultimately didn't accomplish their goal, it's awe-inspiring for the men's team to see the women's squad snap its nine-year national title drought.

Hurley's claim of Storrs, Connecticut, being the basketball capital of the world is backed by the men's recent national championships and the women's current national title. The Huskies' men finished 24-11, while the women's squad tallied a 37-3 mark.

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies could not win the national title a third straight time

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies men's basketball team won back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024. They were looking to give their program their first national title three-peat in history, their seventh all-time and the first since the UCLA Bruins achieved the feat about six decades ago.

Still, it's been a successful past couple of years for the school, given the women's national championship, as Hurley and his squad will vye to return to the mountaintop in the 2025-2026 season.

