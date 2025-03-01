Dan Hurley praises Providence star Jayden Pierre, points at two crucial characteristics that will cause "problems" for UConn

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies will look to make it back-to-back victories when they lock horns with the Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday. Hurley spoke about Providence star Jayden Pierre during Friday's news conference ahead of the Big East clash.

A reporter asked Hurley for his thoughts on Pierre and what he has been able to do for the Friars this season. The UConn coach acknowledged the challenge the Huskies will face against a player who has been solid on both ends of the floor.

"Jayden Pierre is a really good player," Hurley said (Timestamp 6:50). "It starts with the effort he puts in on the defensive end. Just him and Bensley Joseph there, they do a really good job pressuring the ball. Getting into you and get physical with you off the ball, pressuring you on the ball."

Beyond Jayden Pierre's defensive ability, Dan Hurley also highlighted the Providence guard's quickness and 3-point shooting on offense.

"Anytime you have the speed he has and the quickness he has, with the three-point shooting, it just causes problems for you because you can’t really go under screens with him," Hurley said. "He’s a hard guy to help off of. He’s obviously a clever player and he’s a New Jersey guard."

Jayden Pierre leads the Friars in scoring and assists this season, averaging 12.9 points and 3.2 dimes through 28 games. He recorded 13 points, four rebounds and three assists in Providence's last game against Marquette on Tuesday night.

Dan Hurley's UConn bounces back with win over Georgetown

The UConn Huskies bounced back from Sunday's loss to Rick Pitino and St. John's, recording a 93-79 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas at XL Center on Wednesday. Solo Ball and Tarris Reed Jr. starred for the Huskies, who improved their overall record to 19-9.

UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) reacts after scoring a basket against the Georgetown Hoyas in the first half of their NCAA game at XL Center. Photo: Imagn

Ball led the UConn starters in scoring with 20 points. He shot 6-for-13, including 4-of-10 from beyond the arc. He also had five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes of action.

Reed matched Ball's offensive production, scoring 20 points off the bench for Dan Hurley. He was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 8-for-10. He also collected 10 rebounds to record his seventh double-double this season.

