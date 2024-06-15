Dan Hurley reveals "weird" mode of communication with wife Andrea to control frantic situation around his $70 million job offer

After some weeks of intense hiring saga, Dan Hurley decided to reject a $70 million offer from the Los Angeles Lakers and stay at UConn. It wasn't a pretty easy decision for the coach, who has won two national championships with the Huskies considering how massive the offer was.

In his press conference session on Thursday following the rejection of the Lakers deal, Dan Hurley disclosed that he and his wife decided to text each other simultaneously, on the count of three, with either the word "go" or "stay" regarding the difficult decision their family faced.

In a recent with FOX Sports’ John Fanta, the coach explained how weird the situation was and how they ended up coming out with the best decision for the family.

“It was weird because we were literally right next to each other,” Hurley said. We could have taken out a piece of paper and a pen and folded it over but obviously, with the advances in technology, we can just text it to each other."

"It was incredibly tempting. It made us think. It made us evaluate the things that matter to us on a much deeper level than just the business side of sports. In the end, we did, I think, what has always been on brand for us.”

Dan Hurley’s wife got violently angry after his husband entertained the Lakers' offer

Dan Hurley has recorded significant success at UConn and his wife, Andrea, of over two decades believes their life has been perfect at the university. She couldn't have it when her husband entertained the massive offer from the Los Angeles Lakers in the last couple of weeks.

Speaking during his appearance on “The Dan Le Batard Show” with Stutgotz, on Thursday, Dan Hurley explained how the Lakers' offer profoundly impacted his family. He noted it was particularly tough for his wife who was emotional and showed a lot of anger at the situation.

“She was like crying in the beginning,” Hurley said. “I think initially, the first couple days of it, she got violently angry and emotional, not like hitting me and stuff… she got emotional like, ‘I can’t believe you’re bringing this. Our life is so great… it’s perfect. Our lives couldn’t be better and now you’re bringing this s–t."

It's evident the role Dan Hurley's wife played in keeping him at UConn. The coach will now embark on the challenge of winning the national championship for the third consecutive season with the Huskies, a rare honor in the college basketball landscape.

