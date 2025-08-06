  • home icon
  • Dan Hurley's UConn, Bruce Pearl's Auburn and more - 4-star recruit Colben Landrew shortlists 10 schools

Dan Hurley's UConn, Bruce Pearl's Auburn and more - 4-star recruit Colben Landrew shortlists 10 schools

By Salim Prajapati
Published Aug 06, 2025 05:40 GMT
Colben Landrew narrows down his offers to 10 schools
Colben Landrew narrows down his offers to 10 schools (Source: @iamcolbenlandrew/IG, Imagn)

Colben Landrew, a four-star forward in the 2026 class, has narrowed his options to ten schools. According to 247Sports, Landrew received offers from 26 Division I programs and cut down his list to ten on Tuesday.

Tipton Edits reported the announcement via Instagram, tagging Landrew and adding a graphic of the Georgia native with logos of all the programs still in contention.

Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies, Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers and Nate Oats' Alabama Crimson Tide are all on the list. The remaining schools in the mix are Louisville, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Purdue, Texas and Texas A&M.

Colben Landrew is ranked the No. 16 prospect in the country, according to Rivals' latest rankings, after his stellar performance with Game Elite at the Adidas 3SSB circuit last month.

So far, Landrew has been to one official college visit, Purdue in June. He has six more visits lined up, to Louisville, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn, starting at the end of this month.

Landrew started as a two-sport athlete at Wheeler High School in Marietta, GA, playing football and basketball. However, he chose to pursue basketball on a full-time basis.

Analyst believes Colben Landrew's passion for basketball mirrors Kevin Durant's drive

Colben Landrew still has over a year left of high school and doesn’t need to commit anytime soon. He has all the tools one could ask for in a modern-day, positionless basketball player, which is why many coaches are lining up to recruit him.

Analyst Deion, on "The Sleepers" podcast last month, compared Landrew to NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

"I think this is a guy who's just going to go to a school where basketball is the center point and the focus of everything he's going to do," Deion said (Timestamp: 1:25). "There are few players in the world that, in my opinion, truly, truly love the game. Kevin Durant comes to mind.
"I think Colben kind of falls in that line. Does he have the talent of those guys? I don't know. But I think it's clear that his passion for the game is similar to that of some of the all-time greats."
youtube-cover

Colben Landrew led Wheeler High to the Class 6A state championship last season, averaging 18.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He will be a valuable asset to any school he commits.

