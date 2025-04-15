Dan Hurley's UConn landing Dayton transfer Malachi Smith sparks frenzy: "This guy's a baller" 

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies bolstered their lineup for the 2025-26 NCAA season, adding Dayton star Malachi Smith through the transfer portal. The 6-foot guard confirmed to On3 Sports his commitment to the Huskies, with Smith's move to Storrs sending fans into a frenzy.

Smith spent four years with the Flyers before entering the transfer portal. He flourished in his final year at Dayton, averaging 10.4 points, 5.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds through 33 games in the 2024-25 season. He shot 42.4% from the field, including 38.3% from beyond the arc. Smith made 77 starts during his time at Dayton, including 31 last season.

Fans soon shared their reactions on X/Twitter to Smith joining forces with Hurley at UConn:

"Dayton to UConn pipeline heating up, this guy's a baller," one fan said.

"BIG Pickup. His intensity fits in with Hurley," another fan commented.

"LFG, the way he plays fits perfectly. This is a Hurley player," a fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Welcome to the Basketball Capital Of the World Malachi!" one fan said.

"It’s UPPPP!!! Welcome to Storrs!" another fan added.

"That's a strong pickup for UConn," one fan commented.

How Malachi Smith fared against Dan Hurley's UConn at Maui Invitational

Dan Hurley and UConn got a first-hand look at Malachi Smith during last year's Maui Invitational when the Huskies faced the Dayton Flyers in Hawaii. Smith helped Dayton record an 85-67 upset win, scoring nine points in 23 minutes of action.

Smith shot 2-for-7 from the field, including 1-for-6 from beyond the arc in that contest. Smith, who knocked down all four of his free-throw attempts, also amassed three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Malachi Smith (#11) of the Dayton Flyers stands during the second half of a game against the Duquesne Dukes at UD Arena on February 15, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. Photo: Getty

That game concluded a disappointing road trip for Dan Hurley and the Huskies in Hawaii as they finished the 2024 Maui Invitational with a 0-3 record. The Huskies opened the tournament with a gut-wrenching 99-97 overtime loss to the Memphis Tigers before absorbing a narrow 73-72 defeat against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Huskies recovered from that winless trip and finished the regular season with a 22-9 record. They failed to defend their titles, though, losing to the Creighton Bluejays in the semifinals of the 2025 Big East Tournament and losing to eventual champions Florida Gators in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

