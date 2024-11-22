Dan Hurley's wife Andrea congratulates Geno Auriemma for unparalleled NCAA achievement

Geno Auriemma made College Basketball history on Wednesday, and Dan Hurley's wife, Andrea Hurley, congratulated him. With an 85-41 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson, Auriemma became the winningest coach in NCAA Division I, with 1,217 career wins.

On Thursday, Andrea shared a post announcing this achievement on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Congratulations Coach!"

Auriemma surpassed former Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer to achieve this historic feat. This season is extra special for Auriemma as it marks his 40th campaign with the UConn Huskies. Speaking to the press after the win, Auriemma said:

“We never sat down and said hey, let's make a 40-year plan and see if we can make this happen. It's about coming here every day and trying to be better than we were yesterday. I know it means a lot to a lot of people here at UConn that worked really, really hard to make it possible."

The same night, the Huskies held a special celebration to mark the occasion with more than 60 former players in the building. Highlighting their presence, Auriemma said:

"You saw all the players here, means a lot to them. Every single person that had a hand in all this, means a lot to them to be a part of it, want to share in it. I'm sure when the season's over I'll be able to look back on it and think about it.”

Dan Hurley talked about Geno Auriemma's legacy at UConn

Since 1985, Geno Auriemma has worked towards building the UConn Huskies to its legendary status. With 11 championships and a long list of legendary players who once called Storrs home, Auriemma played a vital role in UConn being the center of College Basketball.

Dan Hurley spoke of his effect on the program with the press on Monday:

"He's just one of the unique coaches in all of sports. The longevity and excellence, and to win at that level and to produce players to the level he's produced, to the WNBA and championships, you are on every day over 40 years."

Hurley also shared how Auriemma had supported and helped him in many ways:

"The amount of help he's provided to me and the staff since I've been on the job here, he goes out of his way to be supportive and helpful. And the opportunity he gives you to learn from him as a leader and coach. I didn't really know him before I got here. But then I met him, and he's just the best guy ever.”

While Geno Auriemma attempts to lead his team to their first championship since 2016, Hurley and his team are looking to create history by winning their third straight NCAA championship.

