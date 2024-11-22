Stanford legend Tara VanDerveer delivers graceful message for Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey after UConn HC breaks her NCAA record

UConn coach Geno Auriemma made history on Wednesday as he recorded his 1217th career win with the Huskies against Farleigh Dickinson and became the winningest coach in NCAA history. He surpassed Stanford's Tara VanDerveer, who retired in April after 40 years with the Cardinal.

On Thursday, VanDerveer shared a congratulatory message on X for Auriemma and his assistant coach Chris Dailey, who have been coaching together since 1985.

“This is yet another outstanding milestone in a career filled with them for Geno Auriemma,” VanDerveer said. “The level of success he has maintained at UConn over four decades will never be duplicated.

"But his tremendous legacy extends far beyond any number of wins. It lives in the lives of the countless young women he has positively influenced throughout his career. Congratulations to Geno and Chris on this incredible accomplishment.”

During her time with Stanford, Tara VanDerveer led the Cardinal to three national championships and was named the National Coach of the Year five times.

Wednesday's game also marked the 40th-year celebrations of Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey's time with the Huskies. The two played an important role in building the program and leading it to be named the 'Basketball Capital of the World.' With eleven NCAA championships, Auriemma's hand-picked players went on to become legends in the WNBA.

Geno Auriemma comments on his record-breaking journey with the UConn Huskies

Since 1985, Geno Auriemma has been leading the Huskies to college basketball history. Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart are some of the legendary players who once called Storrs their home.

After becoming the most successful coach in college basketball, Auriemma recalled his journey with the Huskies.

“We never sat down and said hey, let’s make a 40-year plan and see if we can make this happen,” Auriemma said (via AP). “It’s about coming here every day and trying to be better than we were yesterday.”

"I know it means a lot to a lot of people here at UConn that worked really, really hard to make it possible. You saw all the players here, means a lot to them. Every single person that had a hand in all this, means a lot to them to be a part of it, want to share in it. I’m sure when the season’s over I’ll be able to look back on it and think about it.”

After the Final Four run last season, Auriemma and the Huskies are hoping to end the UConn women's championship drought by winning the title this season.

