Camille LeNoir, former USC standout and WNBA player, made a lighthearted comment in response to legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma breaking the all-time wins record. LeNoir’s comment implied that joining the UConn dynasty was a dream that remained unfulfilled, perhaps leaving a hint of “what if” in her career.

"happy for him but still salty he didn't sign me in '04" LeNoir commented.

She later commented on the same thread that it was everyone's dream to be coached by Auriemma, but also that she wasn't losing sleep over the fact that she couldn't play under his tutelage.

Who Is Camille LeNoir?

Camille LeNoir is no stranger to basketball success. Born in Inglewood, California, LeNoir rose to prominence as a guard at Narbonne High School in Harbor City, where her excellence on the court led to her jersey being retired in 2014.

She continued her basketball journey at the University of Southern California, where her stellar performances earned her multiple All-Pac-10 honors.

Over four seasons, she showcased her scoring ability, court vision, and leadership. Her senior season in 2008–09 saw her average 13.2 ppg, cementing her legacy as one of USC's top players.

Her basketball career extended beyond college, as the Washington Mystics drafted her in the second round of the 2009 WNBA Draft. Though she didn't end up playing in the WNBA, LeNoir found success overseas with AS Aris Thessaloniki and later channeled her passion into founding 'True Point Guard', a basketball training company based in Los Angeles.

The Geno Auriemma connection

The playful remark about Auriemma takes fans back to 2004 when LeNoir graduated high school and embarked on her collegiate career. At the time, Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies were the gold standard in women's college basketball, a powerhouse that regularly signed elite talent.

Geno Auriemma's achievement in breaking the all-time wins record is monumental. Over the decades, he has built a legacy of dominance, guiding UConn to multiple NCAA championships and producing some of the greatest players in women’s basketball history. His coaching philosophy, player development, and winning culture have made him a legend in the sport.

LeNoir's quip, while humorous, highlights the far-reaching influence of Auriemma's program. For many players, signing with UConn isn't just about playing basketball—it’s about being part of history.

