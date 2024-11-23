Dan Hurley’s wife Andrea makes special sweet treats with uplifting messages for UConn players during practice, per insider 

Andrea Hurley is as much part of the UConn Huskies team as coach Dan Hurley. On Friday, college insider John Fanta shared something interesting about Andrea through a video on Instagram.

"Andrea prepares special treats for UConn at the end of every shootaround," Fanta said in the video. "After the Huskies make a half-court shot, they get a special treat and a message from the First Lady of Connecticut basketball."

The video included photos of motivational messages taped to the candies. All messages are signed "Mama Hurley XO."

"Behind many great coaches, there’s a great wife," Fanta captioned the post.

In an interview with WTNH, Andrea explained why she goes that extra step for Dan Hurley's players.

“When you figure out how you could help your other half get better at what he does, and you see it come back to you,” she said. “It’s a friendship. It’s working together as a team. I try to make his life easier in any way that I possibly can.

Every single team that you have, every kid that comes into your life,” Hurley added. “I always say it just snags a little piece of my heart. His heart. I love these kids and the coaches and the coaches’ families so much that I don’t want this to end. Like you’re not going to get this time back.”

Dan Hurley once shared that he delayed professional decisions for his family

After his first college job as the assistant coach at Rutgers did not go well, Dan Hurley returned to his home in New Jersey and worked as a high school coach at St. Benedict's Prep for nine years. Talking about his decision to stay, Hurley said (via FOX Sports):

"I stayed in high school coaching longer than I needed to for Danny Jr. and Andrew. I wanted to be a parent that gave them love and time, to set an example for them. I did the Little League games, the Pop Warner, the CYO matchups. That all meant something to me.”

Now, his wife Andrea does everything she can to help him with his job, even baking cupcakes for the players' birthdays.

“They’re other people’s kids, and they are away from home, so they need to know that someone is there for them,” she explained.

Dan Hurley and his Huskies want to attempt a 3-peat, and maybe Andrea's special messages could help them along the way.

