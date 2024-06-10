“Dan Hurley will get multiple offers in the next few years”: Colin Cowherd makes bold NBA coaching job prediction for the UConn HC amid Lakers hype 

Outspoken sports analyst Colin Cowherd, who is known for his potentially sharp takes, heaped praise on UConn men`s basketball head coach, Dan Hurley. This is following numerous reports that that two-time defending national champion is in talks to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cowherd posted on X/Twitter about how a potential Lakers offer might not be the last-ever offer from the NBA that Hurley will get:

Expand Tweet

Trending

"The NBA runs through head coaches. Dan Hurley will get multiple offers in the next few years. Not convinced the Lakers are anything more than a big brand w unrealistic expectations, in a very deep Western Conference, at this point," Cowherd said.

Hurley was among numerous names brought up in regards to who could be at the helm for the Lakers next season. Former HC Darvin Ham was let go by the organization after just two seasons, following a disappointing first-round exit (and a mere Play-In berth) to the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets.

Expand Tweet

Aside from him, other potential candidates include former NBA player and current commentator JJ Redick, New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego, Boston Celtics assistant Sam Cassell and Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman. Out of these other candidates, however, Redick is the closest competition that Dan Hurley has for the position in LA.

The Los Angeles Lakers are basically at a crossroads right now, with a lot of changes coming aside from the coaching switch. Superstar LeBron James might`ve not confirmed it yet, but numerous reports believe he`ll be a free agent after the season and could leave LA. So with James potentially out the door and a new coach getting hired, the Lakers are in flux as of the moment.

The Lakers-Dan Hurley talks so far

Dan Hurley hasn`t accepted an offer from LA`s front office yet. But if another report is to be believed, a "massive, long-term offer is being prepped by Rob Pelinka and C.o to try and lure the UConn coach out of college ball and into the NBA.

Expand Tweet

For now, it`s been reported by NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski that the 51-year-old tactician is going to decide on Monday, June 10, whether or not he moves on from Storrs. Wojnarowski fully believes that the Lakers' job is Hurley`s to have, "if he wants it."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback