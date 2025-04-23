"Dang, she's good at both": Kim Mulkey lauds Flau'jae Johnson's dual stardom in hoops and hip-hop 

Flau'jae Johnson has established herself as one of the finest players for Kim Mulkey's LSU in recent years. She won the national title with the Tigers in 2023 and is making a name for herself on the rap circuit.

Ad

On Wednesday, she confirmed she was returning to LSU for her fourth collegiate season. Mulkey discussed Johnson's return to the Tigers in an interview with WAFB, also touching on her talents off the court.

"Well, let's start with Flau'jae," Mulkey said (38:55). "Very rarely are you gonna see kids stay four years at a college anymore ... When we recruited Flau'jae, we were new here.

Ad

Trending

"What do we sell this young lady, who's a McDonald's All-American, to get her to come and help us jumpstart this program? We sold her, 'Hey, you can do your rap and also play basketball.' A lot of people didn't offer that to her."

Mulkey also said that LSU offered Flau'jae the opportunity to play in the Southeastern Conference.

Ad

"So Flau'jae has worked really hard at both her basketball and her rap music. And dang, she's good at both. But the number of hours that she spends on both, I don't even know how you have that many hours in a day."

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson confirmed that the 2025-26 season at LSU will be her final year with the program. Across three seasons with the team, she has averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

She won the SEC Freshman of the Year, was named to the second-team All-SEC in 2024 and earned a first-team All-SEC selection in 2025.

Flau'jae Johnson released her third studio album in February

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson - Source: Imagn

Flau'jae Johnson released her third album, "Flau & B," on Feb.14. It was also her first R&B album and was ranked No. 12 on the iTunes R&B chart less than 48 hours after its release.

Ad

Johnson released her first album, "4 My Fans," in 2023. Her second album, "Best Of Both Worlds," was released on Jun. 28, 2024.

While fans will be interested to hear more of Johnson's music in the coming years, they will also be eager to see how she fares at LSU next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here