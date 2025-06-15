Hamiley Arenas took a special moment to honor her father, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, on Father's Day on Sunday. Hamiley shared heartfelt throwback photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their special father-daughter relationship.

In one of the photos, a young Hamiley hugged her father while he was standing. Gilbert, dressed in a red-and-black plaid shirt, beamed with a smile, while Hamiley snuggled into him with her arms wrapped around his neck.

“Happy Father’s Day dad. Love you ❤️,” Hamiley wrote.

Daughter Hamiley Arenas shares throwback pictures with Gilbert Arenas for Father’s Day - Image source: Instagram/hamileyarenas0

The second image showed another memory with Hamiley and Gilbert both wearing matching gold Lakers jerseys with the No. 8. Sitting together in the arena seats, the father-daughter duo appeared to enjoy the game.

Arenas played for Arizona (1999-2001) in college before he played in the NBA (2001-2013) and was a three-time All-Star. He was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2001 with the 31st pick.

Hamiley Arenas expresses her thoughts on offer from University of Louisville

Hamiley Arenas shared a heartfelt update about a major milestone in her athletic career on Instagram on May 24. Arenas announced that she has received an offer from the University of Louisville, marking a significant step forward in her basketball journey.

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of the Louisville Cardinals mascot standing at center court, basketball in hand, in front of glowing lights that read “Louisville Basketball.” Hamiley expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.

“After having a great conversation with Head Assistant Coach Jonneshia Pineda,” Arenas wrote. “I am blessed to say I have received an offer from University of Louisville. Thank you for believing in me!!”

Arenas hit the 500-point mark at Notre Dame High School in January. In February, Arenas averaged 22.5 points in 20 games despite Notre Dame’s poor form of losing five of the six games.

