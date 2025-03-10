Davidson college basketball: $240,000,000 worth Steph Curry joins alma mater as new assistant GM

NBA icon Steph Curry has accepted a role to return to his alma mater Davidson as assistant general manager for the basketball programs, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Curry, who is worth a whopping $240 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth, has also reportedly become the first active Team USA star to take up an NCAA administrative job.

Curry, who played at Davidson from 2006 to 2009, has established himself as one of the greatest players in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors drafted Curry in 2009 with the No. 7 pick, and he has led the franchise to four NBA titles since.

Curry is also an 11-time NBA All-Star and a two-time league MVP. He has also twice been the league's scoring champion.

While Curry has proved to be one of the best players to grace the pro league, it will be interesting to see how he fares in his new role as Davidson basketball's assistant general manager.

This season, the men's Davidson team finished 12th in the Atlantic 10 Conference with a 16-15 record (6-12 in conference play). Meanwhile, the women's Wildcats team (19-13) reached the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament but lost to George Mason on Friday.

Since Curry has several years of experience playing in the NBA with the Warriors, he can share his wealth of knowledge with the Davidson teams, which could benefit the programs immensely.

Curry also won the gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics last year.

A glimpse into Steph Curry's Davidson basketball career

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry - Source: Getty

Steph Curry was ranked as the No. 16 player in North Carolina coming out of Charlotte Christian School. He committed to Davidson, which had recruited him since 10th grade. Curry played three seasons with Davidson and was selected to the first-team All-SoCon in each year with the program. He was also the NCAA scoring champion in his final season with the Wildcats.

Across his collegiate career, Curry played in 104 games, averaging 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

