Davidson women's basketball team announces unfortunate end to season amid numerous injuries

It's an unceremonious end for Davidson women's basketball this 2023-2024 season, as the Lady Wildcats have announced that they're ending the year prematurely due to numerous injuries.

Chris Clunie, who serves as the school's Vice President & Director of Athletics, made the announcement on the official page for the Davidson women's basketball squad:

"The physical, mental and emotional toll of this unfortunate and injury-riddled season has brought us to this point. We are incredibly saddened that we cannot finish out the season strong but feel this is the best decision for our scholar-athletes."

Head coach Gayle Fulks also chimed in on the situation, putting focus on the nagging injuries that hampered her team all year:

"The injuries we have sustained this season have weighed heavily on our entire program. This decision is not one that we are taking lightly, as no one wanted it to end this way.

"Our team of young women is the strongest, most caring, and most competitive team I have ever been a part of. They have been an absolute JOY to coach, every single day."

Fulks added:

"Despite the challenging nature of the way this season has unfolded, our team never wavered and competed to the very end. I am confident there is no team in the country that would have handled the hardship we faced with as much grace, strength, and adaptability as our young women did. I am so proud of them."

With this announcement, Davidson women's basketball officially played their last game of the season against George Washington in a 45-40 loss on Senior Night. Junior guard Maddie Plank top-scored for the Lady Wildcats, etching 12 markers on 4-of-10 shooting from the field and hitting a couple of 3s in the process.

Davidson women's basketball's 2023-2024 season

While the season ended abruptly for Davidson women's basketball, things aren't as bad as it may seem.

For one, they're finishing the year with an 18-8 record. This is the program's best-winning percentage in 17 years (via ESPN). Aside from that, they likewise had three players average double-figures in scoring: Suzi-Rose Deegan (13.3 ppg), Elle Sutphin (12.9) and Charlise Dunn (12.7).

Dunn was the team's leading scorer for the year. Her best game was a 27-point, 10-rebound effort against the St. Louis Billikens on Feb. 4. She shot 8-of-18 from the field in the win, while also tallying an assist, steal and a block each.